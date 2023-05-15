Where former Oklahoma Sooners landed after entering the transfer portal

The Oklahoma Sooners have been working to remake the roster in the image of Brent Venables and his new defensive assistants. With the success they’ve had in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes, some transfer portal turnover was to be expected.

The transfer haul in the 2022-2023 portal cycle provided more talent and depth on the roster as the Sooners head into their final year in the Big 12. As 2022 showed, the talent on the roster simply wasn’t good enough to win close games in Big 12 play.

So Brent Venables and his staff attacked the transfer portal to add a wealth of talent, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

We know who the arrivals are in the transfer portal. Guys like Dasan McCullough, Walter Rouse, Rondell Bothroyd, and Reggie Pearson will be significant contributors for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023.

Oklahoma lost a few talented players in the portal, but mostly guys that were having a hard time breaking into the rotation under Brent Venables. Here’s a look at who departed in the portal and where they landed.

Theo Wease, Wide Receiver

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease (10) catches a touchdown pass against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive corner back Malik Dunlap (24) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 29 games, 64 receptions, 1,044 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Recruiting ranking: 4-star WR in the 2019 recruiting class according to 247Sports and the No. 4 wide receiver in the class.

Landing spot: Missouri Tigers

My thoughts: Theo Wease’s departure was arguably the biggest loss of the offseason. He tied with Marvin Mims for the team lead in receptions in 2020, but couldn’t find consistent playing time in his one year under Jeff Lebby. He went out with a bang, though, posting a career-high in receiving yards with his performance against Texas Tech.

Joshua Eaton, Cornerback

Sept. 11, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Joshua Eaton (1) in action during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 10 games with six total tackles.

Recruiting ranking: 3-star player per 247Sports coming out of Houston’s Aldine McArthur High School and the No. 34 cornerback in the nation.

Landing spot: Texas State Bobcats

My thoughts: In his three years with the Sooners, Joshua Eaton became primarily a special teams player. The coaching staff was encouraged by his development in 2022, but he saw just 58 snaps last season with only 20 of them coming on defense in the UTEP game.

Kendall Dennis, Cornerback

Oklahoma’s Kendall Dennis (21) runs the ball after an interception during the University of Oklahoma’s annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Career stats: 7 games played and four total tackles.

Recruiting ranking: 4-Star prospect per 247Sports, No. 15 cornerback, No. 29 player in Florida, and No. 198 player in the nation in the 2020 recruiting class.

Landing spot: South Florida Bulls

My thoughts: Kendall Dennis played 47 snaps last season, but didn’t see a snap on defense after the loss to Texas, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jordan Mukes, Safety

(Credit: OU Athletics)

Career stats: Played in three games as a true freshman in 2021, registering four total tackles.

Recruiting ranking: 4-Star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. No. 4 player in Oklahoma, No. 10 safety, and No. 167 player in the nation.

Landing spot: Abilene Christian Wildcats

My thoughts: Given the issues the Sooners had at safety, Jordan Mukes wasn’t able to get on the field for any significant time in 2022. With the defensive back class Jay Valai and Brandon Hall brought in as part of the 2023 signing class, the writing was on the wall for the former four-star safety.

Nick Evers, Quarterback

Quarterback Nick Evers (7) goes through Drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU ) hold fall football camp outside Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022 in Norman, Okla. Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman

Career stats: 1 game, 0-for-1 passing.

Recruiting ranking: 4-Star QB in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Was the No. 8 quarterback in the class, No. 24 player in Texas, and ranked No. 137 nationally.

Landing spot: Wisconsin Badgers

My thoughts: Nick Evers couldn’t get on the field, but for a few snaps at the end of the Red River Showdown. That could have been a coaching staff protecting their young quarterback if they felt he wasn’t ready to play just yet. Landing with Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers is a really good fit for Evers and his development.

Bryson Washington, DB

Apr 24, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners safety Bryson Washington (15) reacts to a safety during the spring game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: Played in 7 games on defense with 12 total tackles, 1 interception, and one fumble recovery.

Recruiting ranking: 3-Star safety prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The No. 34 safety in the nation and No. 49 player in the state of Texas.

Landing spot: New Mexico Lobos

My thoughts: Bryson Washington saw more opportunities in 2021 than he did in 2022, becoming primarily a special teams player.

Clayton Smith, EDGE

Apr 24, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith (20) in action during the spring game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 7 games played, 8 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss.

Recruiting ranking: 4-Star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports. No. 3 EDGE, No. 7 in the state of Texas, and No. 50 player nationally.

Landing spot: Arizona State Sundevils

My thoughts: Clayton Smith had a hard time breaking into the edge rotation a year ago despite the Sooners inconsistent pass rush.

Josh Ellison, DL

Oct 10, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma player Josh Ellison (90) and Nik Bonitto (11) puts pressure on Texas player Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Red River Showdown college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns (UT) at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: 30 games played, 44 total tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss.

Recruiting ranking: 4-Star JUCO prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports. No. 2 EDGE, No. 2 in the state of Texas, and No. 8 player nationally.

Landing spot: Memphis Tigers

My thoughts: Josh Ellison was a solid interior defensive line piece for the Oklahoma Sooners, but saw his snap count decrease in each of his three seasons. With the additions of Jacob Lacey and Davon Sears, and the move of Jonah Laulu inside, seemed like Ellison was going to see some of those snaps diminish.

David Ugwoegbu, LB

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 46 games, 206 total tackles, four sacks, 16 tackles for loss.

Recruiting ranking: 3-star and No. 26 weakside defensive end, and No. 47 player in Texas in 2019.

Landing spot: Houston Cougars

My thoughts: David Ugwoegbu did some good things in his time with the Oklahoma Sooners. His size created problems for the opposition, and his athleticism allowed him to be a playmaker. As a grad transfer, he’ll have one more shot to make a statement at the collegiate level before heading off to the NFL.

Marcus Alexander, OL

Career stats: Played in one game for the Sooners against Missouri State, recording 19 snaps.

Recruiting ranking: 3-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, No. 45 guard, and No. 95 player in the state of Texas.

Landing spot: Texas State

My thoughts: Marcus Alexander could never work his way up the depth chart at Oklahoma.

Brey Walker, OL

Oklahoma offensive lineman Brey Walker (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Career stats: Played in 15 games for the Sooners in his time in Norman, starting against Texas Tech and Kansas back in 2019.

Recruiting ranking: 5-Star prospect according to 247Sports, No. 2 OT, and No. 15 player in the nation.

Landing spot: Texas State Bobcats

My thoughts: Brey Walker logged just three snaps in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. The former five-star prospect played the most in 2019, when he was on the field at offensive line for 178 snaps.

Kori Roberson, DL

Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Shane Whitter (13) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Kori Roberson (92) react during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 18 games played, 29 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss.

Recruiting ranking: 3-star prospect and No. 23 weakside defensive end in the 2019 signing class.

Landing spot: SMU Mustangs

My thoughts: Didn’t play for the Sooners in 2022 after playing 18 games in his first three seasons with the Sooners. Like Ellison, Roberson looked to fall out of favor in the defensive line rotation. He’ll get an opportunity to make an impact at SMU in his senior season.

Jaden Davis, CB

Sept. 3, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaden Davis (4) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: Played in 36 games for Oklahoma, logging 101 total tackles, 10 passes defended, one interception, and one tackle for loss.

Recruiting ranking: 4-Star cornerback in the 2019 class, No. 39 cornerback in the country, and the No. 37 player in the state of Florida.

Landing spot: Miami Hurricanes

My thoughts: Jaden Davis did a lot of good things for the Sooners in his four years in Norman. He was solid, but never took the step that many expected during his time with Oklahoma. Ultimately, he was passed up on the depth chart by C.J. Coldon at the end of 2022.

Players without a Landing Spot

Quarterback Micah Bowens (5) goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU ) hold fall football camp outside Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Davion Woolen

Cedric Roberts

Alton Tarber

Kevonte Henry

Micah Bowens

Damon Smith

Damond Harmon

Jamarrien Burt

Cullen Montgomery

