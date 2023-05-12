Where former Michigan football players ended up after entering the transfer portal

Michigan football brought in a great haul via the transfer portal for the 2023 football season. According to 247Sports, Michigan has the 24th-ranked transfer portal class, but at one time the Wolverines were ranked inside the top five before the flurry of moves happened all over college.

The maize and blue currently have eight transfers who are eligible to play in 2023. The top-ranked transfer Michigan landed was former Nebraska linebacker, Ernest Hausmann.

While the Wolverines gained a ton from the portal, they also lost some players and a couple of them were shocking exits to the portal. It’s still possible for some players to enter the transfer portal after fall camp, but we are going to show you where the former Wolverines are going to play at in 2023.

Cade McNamara - Iowa

Photo: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: November 28

When he committed to Iowa: December 1

Cade McNamara is a big improvement for Iowa from what it had last year at quarterback. McNamara has proven he can win big games after leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten title in 2021 and a win against Ohio State. The key for the Hawkeyes will be how Brian Ferentz improves with the playcalling in 2023.

Louis Hansen - UConn

Louis Hansen

(Louis Hansen / Twitter)

When he entered the portal: Decemeber 5

When he committed to UConn: December 26

The former four-star tight end never was able to crack the rotation at Michigan. The Wolverines brought in AJ Barner from Indiana and with the emergence of Colston Loveland, playing time for Hansen would’ve been sparse. UConn should be a good landing spot for the Massachusetts homegrown kid.

Erick All - Iowa

Photo: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: December 5

When he committed to Iowa: December 14

Erick All left Michigan after a good 2021 season and an injury-plagued year in 2022. All goes to another friendly tight end team in Iowa, and he is familiar with Cade McNamara at the helm.

George Rooks - Boston College

Photo: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: December 12

When he committed to Boston College: January 31

There was also high hope for the former three-star defensive tackle in the class of 2021. But the Wolverines are so deep at the position and both Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham surpassed Rooks on the depth chart. A chance of scenery will hopefully be good for him.

Alan Bowman - Oklahoma State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: December 18

When he committed to Oklahoma State: January 9

Alan Bowman, shockingly, came to Michigan after starting for Texas Tech and throwing for a ton of yards in the Big 12. Bowman sat behind Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy and he’s headed back to the Big 12 with a good chance to start at Oklahoma State.

Deuce Spurlock - Florida

Photo: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: January 2

When he committed to Florida: January 8

The former three-star linebacker spent one season in Ann Arbor and had three tackles all of last season. It’s another situation where Michigan is loaded at linebacker and the Alabama kid went down south for a better chance to play.

Julius Welschof - Charlotte

julius welschof michigan defensive end

Photo: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: January 3

When he committed to Charlotte: January 20

Julius Welschof was with Michigan since 2018 and appeared in 35 games during that span. The former Germany prospect followed Biff Poggi to Charlotte after he was announced the head coach. Welschof should see much more playing time there.

Taylor Upshaw - Arizona

Photo: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: January 3

When he committed to Arizona: May 4

It was a rollercoaster of an offseason for Taylor Upshaw. He first committed to Colorado to play for Coach Prime, but he left Bufs — among many others — after the spring game. Upshaw finally decided on Arizona on his next destination.

Andrel Anthony - Oklahoma

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: January 4

When he committed to Oklahoma: January 10

Things just didn’t go as planned for the East Lansing native after breaking out in 2021 against rival Michigan State. Andrel Anthony was used sparingly in 2022 and his production went way down. Anthony is looking for greener pastures in the pass-happy Big 12.

RJ Moten - Florida

Photo: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: August 24

When he committed to Florida: May 2

RJ Moten may be the most shocking entry to the portal this season for Michigan. Moten was a co-starter along with Makari Paige this past season. The media had availability with Moten following the spring game and he seemed pumped for the season. Moten is headed to Florida, along with Spurlock.

A.J. Henning - Northwestern

Photo: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: April 24

When he committed to Northwestern: May 11

A.J. Henning is in the same category as Andrel Anthony. His usage went way down year-after-year and although he was being hyped up as being used like Deebo Samuel, it never happened. Henning is moving closer to his hometown while staying in the Big Ten with Northwestern.

Nikhai Hill-Green - Charlotte

Photo: Isaiah Hole

When he entered the portal: April 24

When he committed to Charlotte: April 24

Nikhai Hill-Green was a surprise, but at the same time, it wasn’t. Hill-Green missed all of 2022 with an injury but was hoping to lock down a starting job this year. It appears as if he didn’t beat out Ernest Hausmann for the job and followed Biff Poggi to Charlotte.

Damani Dent - Undecided

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When he entered the portal: April 27

The former four-star safety didn’t see any playing time last year with Michigan. Damani Dent was probably the odd man out in Ann Arbor and is looking for his best opportunity.

