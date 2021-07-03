Where former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow ranks among best CFB players since 2000

In the 2018 college football season, Joe Burrow had a decent year leading the LSU Tigers to a 10-3 record with a final ranking of No. 6. No one was aware of what was about to occur in the 2019 season. Burrow would take the world by storm with one of the best statistical seasons ever at the college level.

The Tigers marched through the 2019 campaign with a perfect 15-0 record and won the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The team played close matchups with the Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide. Outside of the three games they won by a combined 15 points, no one was in the same class as the Tigers.

Looking at how Burrow performed, many would put him among the best to ever do it for a single season. But where would he rank for an entire career?

247Sports ranked Burrow at No. 6 and the No. 4 quarterback on the list. This list goes back to the beginning of the 2000 season.

Career Stats: 8,852 yards | 76 touchdowns | 11 interceptions

Joe Burrow’s magical 2019 season is the freshest in everyone’s minds and it came at a historic level. Not only did he guide the LSU Tigers to a 15-0 national championship campaign, Burrow lit it up on the field with plenty of talent around him. He finished the year with 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions, while completing 76.3% of his passes. It was evident early on that Burrow was doing something special. His 60 touchdowns and 202.0 quarterback rating are NCAA records and he also led the NCAA in completion percentage and passing yards. He went on to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in April.

