Where former Iowa Hawkeyes who entered the transfer portal landed
Iowa has been busy navigating the NCAA transfer portal. Unlike years past, the Hawkeyes haven’t been bashful to embrace the facelift.
“The biggest takeaway I’d give you is the world does change. It continues to evolve. We’re definitely more interested now than we would have been, say, a couple years ago, whenever it became the portal. I think there’s some benefit, there’s some opportunity there,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said after the Hawkeyes’ open spring practice.
It’s been great to see and Iowa has added a ton of talent offensively. The Hawkeyes upgraded their offensive line depth with the additions of Saginaw Valley State offensive tackle transfer Daijon Parker and Miami (Ohio) interior offensive lineman Rusty Feth.
Iowa also brought in wide receivers Seth Anderson from Charleston Southern and Kaleb Brown from Ohio State along with Michigan tight end Erick All.
Of course, that wouldn’t be any good without the proper trigger man. Iowa added former Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara who will grab the Hawkeyes’ starting reins. The coaching staff apparently found its new backup quarterback in Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill, too.
Thus far, Iowa hasn’t been as busy on the other side of the football. That said, the Hawkeyes did plug one of their biggest defensive holes with former Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson. He was a two-time second-team All-ACC selection with the Cavs.
While all of that was underway, Iowa also lost its fair share of former Hawkeyes as players decided on opportunities elsewhere. Here’s a look at where all of Iowa’s transfer portal departures wound up.
QB Carson May
George Walker IV/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK
Career stats: Zero appearances
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star quarterback, No. 536 player nationally, No. 31 quarterback, No. 12 player from Oklahoma
Landing spot: Coffeyville C.C.
My thoughts: After arriving as part of Iowa’s 2022 class, the Jones, Okla., product has gone the JUCO route with Coffeyville C.C. Maybe he winds back up in the Group of Five before it’s all said and done.
QB Alex Padilla
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
Career stats: 821 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 49.0% completion, 94.2 quarterback rating
2022 stats: 173 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 48.8% completion, 81.0 quarterback rating
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star QB, No. 1,150 player nationally, No. 35 pro-style quarterback, No. 8 player from Colorado
Landing spot: SMU
My thoughts: After signing as a three-star in the 2019 class, Padilla never could wrangle the starting quarterback job away from Spencer Petras even given the rocky situation. Now, he will try his hand at SMU.
WR Keagan Johnson
(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
Career stats: 20 catches, 363 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns
2022 stats: 2 catches, 11 receiving yards
2021 stats: 18 catches, 352 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Four-star ATH, No. 354 player nationally, No. 23 athlete, No. 3 player from Nebraska
Landing spot: Kansas State
My thoughts: Keagan Johnson was expected to be an ascending star for the Hawkeyes in 2022. An injury derailed any hopes of that. By the time last season was all done, he wasn’t a factor at all in 2022 and was instead off to the Little Apple. He should be a talented target for Will Howard and the ‘Cats.
WR Arland Bruce IV
Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
Career stats: 44 catches, 396 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns; 22 rushes, 112 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns
2022 stats: 19 catches, 187 receiving yards, 1 touchdown; 12 rushes, 47 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Four-star ATH, No. 324 player nationally, No. 21 athlete, No. 5 player from Kansas
Landing spot: Oklahoma State
My thoughts: Arland Bruce IV is already wowing folks in Stillwater, Okla., with his route running throughout the spring. He will pair with quarterback Alan Bowman in an effort to provide some offense for the Cowboys.
RB Gavin Williams
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Career stats: 116 carries, 471 rushing yards; 18 catches, 91 receiving yards
2022 stats: 43 carries, 138 rushing yards; 9 catches, 44 receiving yards
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star RB, No. 519 player nationally, No. 37 running back, No. 4 player from Iowa
Landing spot: Northern Illinois
My thoughts: It looked like Gavin Williams would be one of the top two rushers last season alongside Leshon Williams. Then, this kid named Kaleb Johnson arrived in Iowa City. Now, he will take his talents to the Huskies.
Josh Volk
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star OG, No. 571 player nationally, No. 32 offensive guard, No. 5 player from Iowa
Landing spot: Northern Iowa
My thoughts: Josh Volk didn’t go too far. He’s off to Northern Iowa and the Missouri Valley Conference. Interestingly enough, Northern Iowa opens at Iowa State.
LB Jestin Jacobs
(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
Career stats: 63 tackles, four passes defensed, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception
2022 stats: 6 tackles, one pass defensed, one tackle for loss
2021 stats: 53 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception, 0.5 tackles for loss
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Four-star OLB, No. 258 player nationally, No. 16 outside linebacker, No. 6 player from Ohio
Landing spot: Oregon
My thoughts: Jestin Jacobs was ready to step into a starring role alongside Jay Higgins. Instead, he will do so at Oregon. The good news for Hawkeye fans? They brought in a very talented linebacker in Nick Jackson from Virginia.
CB Terry Roberts
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
Career stats: 47 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions
2022 stats: 13 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star CB, No. 1,193 player nationally, No. 104 cornerback, No. 29 player from Pennsylvania
Landing spot: Miami
My thoughts: The Hurricanes fortified their secondary with the addition of Terry Roberts and former Oklahoma corner Jaden Davis.
DB Reggie Bracy
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
Career stats: 22 games played, 10 tackles, one pass defensed
2022 stats: 10 games played, four tackles
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star S, No. 871 player nationally, No. 67 safety, No. 33 player from Alabama
Landing spot: Troy
My thoughts: Reggie Bracy heads to Troy where he will take Phil Parker’s teachings and should help out the Trojans’ defensive backfield.
DB Dallas Craddieth
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Career stats: 10 games played, 2 tackles
2022 stats: 2 games played, 1 tackle
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star S, No. 379 player nationally, No. 27 safety, No. 7 player from Missouri
Landing spot: Kent State
My thoughts: The Show-Me State product is off to Kent State. Before their MAC slate, Kent State will open with UCF and Arkansas.
OL Justin Britt
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Career stats: 16 games played, 3 games started
Recruiting ranking: 247Sports composite ranking: Three-star OG, No. 547 player nationally, No. 32 OG, No. 9 player from Indiana
Landing spot: Undecided
TE Elijah Yelverton
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Career stats: No snaps during two years with Iowa. Previously medically retired with Iowa and has now entered the transfer portal.
Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star TE, No. 522 player nationally, No. 21 tight end, No. 69 player from Texas
Landing spot: Undecided
DL Isaiah Bruce
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Career stats: Appeared in one game, 1 tackle
Recruiting ranking: 247Sports composite ranking: Three-star DT, No. 886 player nationally, No. 77 DT, No. 18 player from Illinois
Landing spot: Undecided
