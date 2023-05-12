Where former Iowa Hawkeyes who entered the transfer portal landed

Iowa has been busy navigating the NCAA transfer portal. Unlike years past, the Hawkeyes haven’t been bashful to embrace the facelift.

“The biggest takeaway I’d give you is the world does change. It continues to evolve. We’re definitely more interested now than we would have been, say, a couple years ago, whenever it became the portal. I think there’s some benefit, there’s some opportunity there,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said after the Hawkeyes’ open spring practice.

It’s been great to see and Iowa has added a ton of talent offensively. The Hawkeyes upgraded their offensive line depth with the additions of Saginaw Valley State offensive tackle transfer Daijon Parker and Miami (Ohio) interior offensive lineman Rusty Feth.

Iowa also brought in wide receivers Seth Anderson from Charleston Southern and Kaleb Brown from Ohio State along with Michigan tight end Erick All.

Of course, that wouldn’t be any good without the proper trigger man. Iowa added former Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara who will grab the Hawkeyes’ starting reins. The coaching staff apparently found its new backup quarterback in Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill, too.

Thus far, Iowa hasn’t been as busy on the other side of the football. That said, the Hawkeyes did plug one of their biggest defensive holes with former Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson. He was a two-time second-team All-ACC selection with the Cavs.

While all of that was underway, Iowa also lost its fair share of former Hawkeyes as players decided on opportunities elsewhere. Here’s a look at where all of Iowa’s transfer portal departures wound up.

QB Carson May

George Walker IV/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: Zero appearances

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star quarterback, No. 536 player nationally, No. 31 quarterback, No. 12 player from Oklahoma

Landing spot: Coffeyville C.C.

My thoughts: After arriving as part of Iowa’s 2022 class, the Jones, Okla., product has gone the JUCO route with Coffeyville C.C. Maybe he winds back up in the Group of Five before it’s all said and done.

QB Alex Padilla

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: 821 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 49.0% completion, 94.2 quarterback rating

2022 stats: 173 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 48.8% completion, 81.0 quarterback rating

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star QB, No. 1,150 player nationally, No. 35 pro-style quarterback, No. 8 player from Colorado

Landing spot: SMU

My thoughts: After signing as a three-star in the 2019 class, Padilla never could wrangle the starting quarterback job away from Spencer Petras even given the rocky situation. Now, he will try his hand at SMU.

WR Keagan Johnson

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Career stats: 20 catches, 363 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

2022 stats: 2 catches, 11 receiving yards

2021 stats: 18 catches, 352 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Four-star ATH, No. 354 player nationally, No. 23 athlete, No. 3 player from Nebraska

Landing spot: Kansas State

My thoughts: Keagan Johnson was expected to be an ascending star for the Hawkeyes in 2022. An injury derailed any hopes of that. By the time last season was all done, he wasn’t a factor at all in 2022 and was instead off to the Little Apple. He should be a talented target for Will Howard and the ‘Cats.

WR Arland Bruce IV

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: 44 catches, 396 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns; 22 rushes, 112 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns

2022 stats: 19 catches, 187 receiving yards, 1 touchdown; 12 rushes, 47 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Four-star ATH, No. 324 player nationally, No. 21 athlete, No. 5 player from Kansas

Landing spot: Oklahoma State

My thoughts: Arland Bruce IV is already wowing folks in Stillwater, Okla., with his route running throughout the spring. He will pair with quarterback Alan Bowman in an effort to provide some offense for the Cowboys.

RB Gavin Williams

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Career stats: 116 carries, 471 rushing yards; 18 catches, 91 receiving yards

2022 stats: 43 carries, 138 rushing yards; 9 catches, 44 receiving yards

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star RB, No. 519 player nationally, No. 37 running back, No. 4 player from Iowa

Landing spot: Northern Illinois

My thoughts: It looked like Gavin Williams would be one of the top two rushers last season alongside Leshon Williams. Then, this kid named Kaleb Johnson arrived in Iowa City. Now, he will take his talents to the Huskies.

Josh Volk

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star OG, No. 571 player nationally, No. 32 offensive guard, No. 5 player from Iowa

Landing spot: Northern Iowa

My thoughts: Josh Volk didn’t go too far. He’s off to Northern Iowa and the Missouri Valley Conference. Interestingly enough, Northern Iowa opens at Iowa State.

LB Jestin Jacobs

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Career stats: 63 tackles, four passes defensed, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception

2022 stats: 6 tackles, one pass defensed, one tackle for loss

2021 stats: 53 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception, 0.5 tackles for loss

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Four-star OLB, No. 258 player nationally, No. 16 outside linebacker, No. 6 player from Ohio

Landing spot: Oregon

My thoughts: Jestin Jacobs was ready to step into a starring role alongside Jay Higgins. Instead, he will do so at Oregon. The good news for Hawkeye fans? They brought in a very talented linebacker in Nick Jackson from Virginia.

CB Terry Roberts

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: 47 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions

2022 stats: 13 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star CB, No. 1,193 player nationally, No. 104 cornerback, No. 29 player from Pennsylvania

Landing spot: Miami

My thoughts: The Hurricanes fortified their secondary with the addition of Terry Roberts and former Oklahoma corner Jaden Davis.

DB Reggie Bracy

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: 22 games played, 10 tackles, one pass defensed

2022 stats: 10 games played, four tackles

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star S, No. 871 player nationally, No. 67 safety, No. 33 player from Alabama

Landing spot: Troy

My thoughts: Reggie Bracy heads to Troy where he will take Phil Parker’s teachings and should help out the Trojans’ defensive backfield.

DB Dallas Craddieth

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Career stats: 10 games played, 2 tackles

2022 stats: 2 games played, 1 tackle

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star S, No. 379 player nationally, No. 27 safety, No. 7 player from Missouri

Landing spot: Kent State

My thoughts: The Show-Me State product is off to Kent State. Before their MAC slate, Kent State will open with UCF and Arkansas.

OL Justin Britt

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Career stats: 16 games played, 3 games started

Recruiting ranking: 247Sports composite ranking: Three-star OG, No. 547 player nationally, No. 32 OG, No. 9 player from Indiana

Landing spot: Undecided

TE Elijah Yelverton

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Career stats: No snaps during two years with Iowa. Previously medically retired with Iowa and has now entered the transfer portal.

Recruiting ranking: Per 247Sports composite: Three-star TE, No. 522 player nationally, No. 21 tight end, No. 69 player from Texas

Landing spot: Undecided

DL Isaiah Bruce

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Career stats: Appeared in one game, 1 tackle

Recruiting ranking: 247Sports composite ranking: Three-star DT, No. 886 player nationally, No. 77 DT, No. 18 player from Illinois

Landing spot: Undecided

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire