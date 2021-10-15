Where former Georgia Bulldogs rank in Fantasy Football so far

If you set out to create an all-Georgia Fantasy Football team in 2021, you probably struggled to build a very competitive squad.

The Dawgs have no shortage of players in the NFL (32). 11 of them play positions that can get you fantasy points, but the number of guys who actually produce really cuts that list in half.

Here is a breakdown of Georgia players in the NFL by the position they play:

Position Number of Players Linebacker 8 Wide receiver 4 Center 3 Cornerback 3 Running back 3 Safety 2 Tight end 2 Defensive end 1 Defensive tackle 1 Guard 1 Long snapper 1 Offensive tackle 1 Place kicker 1 Quarterback 1

And here is how Georgia’s top offensive players have produced this season in Fantasy Football. This is based on a Points Per Reception (PPR) scoring system.

QB Matthew Stafford

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Total points: 106.88

QB rank: 8

2021 stats: 1,587 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs

RB D'Andre Swift

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) motions to the Vikings crowd after he scores a rushing touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total points: 91.2

RB rank: #7

2021 stats: 190 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 29 receptions, 252 yards, 1 TD

RB Nick Chubb

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Total points: 82.8

RB rank: #12

2021 stats: 523 rushing yards, 4 TDs, 5 receptions, 35 yards

RB Sony Michel

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Total points: 26.3

RB rank: #60

2021 stats: 163 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 20 yards

WR AJ Green

Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) makes a catch over Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Total points: 54.1

WR rank: #42

2021 stats: 16 receptions, 261 yards, 2 TDs

WR Mecole Hardman

Kansas City Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman (17) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Total points: 50.6

WR rank: #44

2021 stats: 22 receptions, 199 yards, 1 TD, 3 carries, 27 yards

WR Chris Conley

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Conley (18) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams (33) defends during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Total points: 22.4

WR rank: #89

2021 stats: 6 receptions, 124 yards, 1 TD

