Here’s where former Gators LB Ty’Ron Hopper is transferring to

Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper is leaving the University of Florida for another SEC East program. He’ll play for the Missouri Tigers moving forward, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Hopper’s name was reentered into the transfer portal on Monday after a short and strange stint in it the week before. The rising redshirt junior never intended to take his name out of the portal initially, according to his uncle, who claims the removal was done without permission.

Missouri was an early favorite to land the former Gator along with Auburn. The Tigers that wear black and gold came out on top and expect Hopper to arrive on campus in the coming days.

Florida linebacker transfer Ty’Ron Hopper is set to transfer to Missouri, sources tell @on3sports. The plan is for him to arrive on campus in the coming days. Former top-65 recruit who posted 65 tackles and 10 tackles for loss at Florida last season.https://t.co/5PhuO9X6NK — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 27, 2022

Hopper was expected to be a major player on Florida’s defense in 2022 after a breakout season. Mohamoud Diabate also left via the transfer portal, leaving a spot for Hopper alongside sixth-year senior Ventrell Miller. Instead, he’ll be joining his cousin, Tyrone Hopper, in Missouri.

The Gators will likely look to rising redshirt sophomore Derek Wingo to step up in the linebacker rotation behind Miller. David Reese and Diwun Black offer some depth at the position, and Napier signed four-star Shemar James as part of the most recent recruiting class.

In 2021, Hopper totaled 65 tackles (34 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble. Missouri will be in Gainesville next season on Oct. 8 to face Florida.

