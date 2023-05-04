Where former Buffs who entered the transfer portal landed

The Colorado Buffaloes have undergone a ton of changes since Deion Sanders was hired as the head coach. The roster overturn was much-needed after a 1-11 season a year ago as the transfer portal exploded with a ton of former Buffs players.

After the spring game, even more players entered, and Coach Prime worked tirelessly to bring in talent.

Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede revealed the former Buffs who have found homes already, and many more should find new programs soon, including wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig. Here’s a rundown of where the former Buffs have landed, and this list will continue to grow over the next few weeks:

COLE BECKER: UTAH

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 15: Place kicker Cole Becker #36 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after a second quarter field goal against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field on October 15, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Placekicker Cole Becker moved to another Pac-12 program.

ZACH COURTNEY: COASTAL CAROLINA

Oct 1, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell during a game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Zach Courtney headed to Coastal Carolina to play for Jamey Chadwell.

NOAH FENSKE: SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 29: Jordyn Tyson #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with offensive lineman Noah Fenske #53 after a second quarter touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field on October 29, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Noah Fenske transferred from Iowa to Colorado and is now headed to SIU.

AUSTIN JOHNSON: CHARLOTTE

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Austin Johnson (64) lines up across from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

OL Austin Johnson is headed to Charlotte after four years with the Buffs.

Story continues

JANAZ JORDAN: TOWSON

Colorado defensive tackle Janaz Jordan (94) pursues San Diego State running back Kaegun Williams (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-10. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Janaz Jordan, who entered the portal early last season, committed to Towson.

MADDOX KOPP: MIAMI (OH)

Nov 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Maddox Kopp (14) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs’ QB room looks completely different now, and Maddox Kopp transferred once again, this time going to Miami (Ohio).

BRENDON LEWIS: NEVADA

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Brendon Lewis was the starting QB last season to begin the year, and he now heads to Nevada.

OWEN MCCOWN: UTSA

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Owen Mccown (7) scrambles against the Arizona Wildcats defense in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Another Buffs QB who left is Owen McCown, and he wound up at UTSA.

CASEY RODDICK: FLORIDA STATE

Colorado players lead by Casey Roddick (70) charge out onto the field before their NCAA college football game with Arizona State Sat, Sept 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Lineman Casey Roddick left Boulder and ended up at Florida State on another talented team.

CHASE PENRY: BOISE STATE

Colorado wide receiver Chase Penry (3) in the first half during an NCAA football game against Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Buffs’ WR room also took a big hit, and Chase Penry left Colorado to go to Boise State.

JT SHROUT, ARKANSAS STATE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes throws against the USC Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

QB JT Shrout transferred from Tennessee to Colorado and then left and ended up at Arkansas State.

KAYLIN MOORE: CALIFORNIA

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 15: Running back Jaydn Ott #6 of the California Golden Bears carries the ball and is tackled by cornerback Kaylin Moore #0 of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 15, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

CB Kaylin Moore left and joined another Pac-12 school.

AUSTIN SMITH, MEMPHIS

Colorado Buffaloes tight end Austin Smith (82) reaches with the ball for a touchdown against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 49-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Buffs’ tight end room has also suffered a lot of hits, and Austin Smith left for Memphis.

OAKIE SALAVE'A, HAWAII

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 20: Linebacker Lance Williams #17 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors leads the team in the Haka dance prior to facing the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 20, 2014 in Boulder, Colorado. The Buffaloes defeated the Warriors 21-12. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Safety Oakie Salave’a left Colorado and went to Hawaii.

JAKE WILEY: UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – NOVEMBER 26: Brandon Lewis #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes is helped back to the huddle by teammates Alex Fontenot #8 and Jake Wiley #60 during their game against the Utah Utes November 26, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City , Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

OL Jake Wiley left Colorado and is now playing for Pac-12 foe UCLA.

SIMEON HARRIS: UTAH STATE

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Simeon Harris (15) during warm ups against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

CB Simeon Harris was one of the more recent players to find a new home.

Further reading

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire