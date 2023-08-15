Where Folsom Field’s capacity ranks among 2024 Big 12 football stadiums

The Big 12 Conference is going to look much different in 2024. With Colorado, Utah, Arizona State and Arizona making the move in, and not to mention Oklahoma and Texas going to the SEC, there will be a lot of new faces in the Big 12.

The Pac-12 as we know it is ending, and the future remains murky for the conference. There will be 16 teams in the Big 12 come 2024, and we already examined a number of different things, including the winningest programs and our favorite stadiums.

Let’s next examine the capacity of each Big 12 football stadium. Here’s how they rank from lowest to highest:

T-16: TDECU STADIUM (HOUSTON) — 40,000

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Houston is one of four AAC programs making its Big 12 debut in 2023. The Cougars’ stadium holds 40,000, which is tied for the smallest in the conference.

T-16: NIPPERT STADIUM (CINCINNATI) — 40,000

Syndication: The Enquirer

Luke Fickell put Cincinnati on the map before he left for Wisconsin. Now, Cincinnati is making its Big 12 debut and its stadium has the same capacity as Houston’s. It had some renovations recently to bring it to that number.

14: AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (TCU) — 44,008

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

TCU is likely happy that Houston and Cincinnati came in because now the Horned Frogs don’t have the smallest stadium.

13: MCLANE STADIUM (BAYLOR) — 45,140

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

McLane Stadium has a wonderful view, and the plan was to increase this stadium to a 55,000-fan capacity.

12: DAVID BOOTH KANSAS MEMORIAL STADIUM (KANSAS) — 47, 233

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Jayhawks are a few thousand short of a 50,000-seat stadium, and the football program’s play last year should bring more fans in this year.

11: FBC MORTGAGE STADIUM (UCF) — 48,000

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

UCF’s stadium is set to undergo some major renovations in the next few years, so this number could change.

10: BILL SNYDER FAMILY STADIUM (KANSAS STATE) — 50,000

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

Bill Snyder Stadium is at 50,000 and its atmosphere is electric.

9: FOLSOM FIELD (COLORADO) — 50,183

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many better sights than Folsom Field, and it’s right above the 50,000 mark. The Buffs have already sold out a pair of 2023 home games in Deion Sanders’ first season.

8: ARIZONA STADIUM (ARIZONA) — 50,800

Syndication: Arizona Republic

The Wildcats’ stadium has just a few hundred more seats than Folsom Field.

7: RICE-ECCLES STADIUM (UTAH) — 51,444

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Going to play at Rice-Eccles is never a fun road game, and the Utes being a tough football team doesn’t make it any better.

6: MOUNTAIN AMERICA STADIUM (ARIZONA STATE) — 53,599

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Sun Devil Stadium recently became Mountain America Stadium, a move that did not go over well with the fans.

5: BOONE PICKENS STADIUM (OKLAHOMA STATE) — 55,000

Syndication: The Oklahoman

We are in the final five. Boone Pickens Stadium is a massive place, and Stillwater is always rocking whenever the Cowboys are playing.

4: JONES AT&T SIADUM (TEXAS TECH) — 56,200 (modified for 2023)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Lubbock goes wild on college football Saturdays. This season’s capacity is a modified number with renovations currently underway, per the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Typically, the stadium holds just over 60,000.

3: MOUNTAINEER FIELD AT MILAN PUSKAR STADIUM (WEST VIRGINIA) — 60,000

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia is one of only a handful of Big 12 programs with a 60,000-seat stadium. That’s going to be a difficult place to play.

2: JACK TRICE STADIUM (IOWA STATE) — 61,500

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

The Cyclones are going to be difficult to beat at home, especially with their stadium being the second-largest in the Big 12.

1: LAVELL EDWARDS STADIUM (BYU) — 63,470

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images )

BYU enters the Big 12 with the biggest football stadium in the conference. That’s called home-field advantage.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire