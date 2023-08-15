Where Folsom Field’s capacity ranks among 2024 Big 12 football stadiums
The Big 12 Conference is going to look much different in 2024. With Colorado, Utah, Arizona State and Arizona making the move in, and not to mention Oklahoma and Texas going to the SEC, there will be a lot of new faces in the Big 12.
The Pac-12 as we know it is ending, and the future remains murky for the conference. There will be 16 teams in the Big 12 come 2024, and we already examined a number of different things, including the winningest programs and our favorite stadiums.
Let’s next examine the capacity of each Big 12 football stadium. Here’s how they rank from lowest to highest:
T-16: TDECU STADIUM (HOUSTON) — 40,000
Houston is one of four AAC programs making its Big 12 debut in 2023. The Cougars’ stadium holds 40,000, which is tied for the smallest in the conference.
T-16: NIPPERT STADIUM (CINCINNATI) — 40,000
Luke Fickell put Cincinnati on the map before he left for Wisconsin. Now, Cincinnati is making its Big 12 debut and its stadium has the same capacity as Houston’s. It had some renovations recently to bring it to that number.
14: AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (TCU) — 44,008
TCU is likely happy that Houston and Cincinnati came in because now the Horned Frogs don’t have the smallest stadium.
13: MCLANE STADIUM (BAYLOR) — 45,140
McLane Stadium has a wonderful view, and the plan was to increase this stadium to a 55,000-fan capacity.
12: DAVID BOOTH KANSAS MEMORIAL STADIUM (KANSAS) — 47, 233
The Jayhawks are a few thousand short of a 50,000-seat stadium, and the football program’s play last year should bring more fans in this year.
11: FBC MORTGAGE STADIUM (UCF) — 48,000
UCF’s stadium is set to undergo some major renovations in the next few years, so this number could change.
10: BILL SNYDER FAMILY STADIUM (KANSAS STATE) — 50,000
Bill Snyder Stadium is at 50,000 and its atmosphere is electric.
9: FOLSOM FIELD (COLORADO) — 50,183
There aren’t many better sights than Folsom Field, and it’s right above the 50,000 mark. The Buffs have already sold out a pair of 2023 home games in Deion Sanders’ first season.
8: ARIZONA STADIUM (ARIZONA) — 50,800
The Wildcats’ stadium has just a few hundred more seats than Folsom Field.
7: RICE-ECCLES STADIUM (UTAH) — 51,444
Going to play at Rice-Eccles is never a fun road game, and the Utes being a tough football team doesn’t make it any better.
6: MOUNTAIN AMERICA STADIUM (ARIZONA STATE) — 53,599
Sun Devil Stadium recently became Mountain America Stadium, a move that did not go over well with the fans.
5: BOONE PICKENS STADIUM (OKLAHOMA STATE) — 55,000
We are in the final five. Boone Pickens Stadium is a massive place, and Stillwater is always rocking whenever the Cowboys are playing.
4: JONES AT&T SIADUM (TEXAS TECH) — 56,200 (modified for 2023)
Lubbock goes wild on college football Saturdays. This season’s capacity is a modified number with renovations currently underway, per the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Typically, the stadium holds just over 60,000.
3: MOUNTAINEER FIELD AT MILAN PUSKAR STADIUM (WEST VIRGINIA) — 60,000
West Virginia is one of only a handful of Big 12 programs with a 60,000-seat stadium. That’s going to be a difficult place to play.
2: JACK TRICE STADIUM (IOWA STATE) — 61,500
The Cyclones are going to be difficult to beat at home, especially with their stadium being the second-largest in the Big 12.
1: LAVELL EDWARDS STADIUM (BYU) — 63,470
BYU enters the Big 12 with the biggest football stadium in the conference. That’s called home-field advantage.