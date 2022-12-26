Where Florida stands in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Christmas

David Rosenberg
It comes as no surprise that Florida is nowhere to be found on the Week 8 update to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

In the week since the last update, Florida played just one game, a 9-point loss to Oklahoma in Charlotte on Tuesday, Dec. 20. It’s far from Florida’s worst loss of the season, but it’s going to take a significant win for the Gators to muster up any support from the Coaches Poll voters.

Currently, six SEC programs are in the top 25: No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Tennessee, No.17 Kentucky, No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 23 Auburn. Missouri rounds out the top half of the conference and has 19 votes to its name.

As conference play begins, Florida has a few early opportunities to prove itself. Auburn is the next opponent on the schedule and the last game of the calendar year. A win over the Tigers on Wednesday could be the start of something, and then Florida has two very winnable games against Texas A&M and Georgia. The UGA game will also be Mike White’s return to Gainesville.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Trend

1

Purdue

12-0

790 (25)

2

Connecticut

13-0

772 (7)

3

Houston

12-0

718

4

Kansas

11-1

695

5

Arizona

12-1

673

6

Texas

10-1

605

+1

7

Arkansas

11-1

541

+1

8

UCLA

11-2

540

+1

9

Alabama

10-2

532

+1

10

Tennessee

10-2

523

+1

11

Gonzaga

10-3

493

+1

12

Virginia

8-2

483

-6

13

Baylor

9-2

477

14

Duke

10-3

312

15

Wisconsin

9-2

292

+3

16

Miami (FL)

12-1

290

+6

17

Kentucky

8-3

280

-1

18

Indiana

10-3

213

+3

19

Texas Christian

10-1

202

20

Mississippi State

11-1

169

-5

21

Maryland

9-3

96

+2

22

Illinois

8-4

90

-6

23

Auburn

10-2

88

+1

24

West Virginia

10-2

87

+3

25

Xavier

10-3

79

+3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Marquette.

Others Receiving Votes

Ohio State 70; North Carolina 56; Virginia Tech 50; Memphis 27; New Mexico 26; Missouri 19; Iowa State 17; Kansas State 15; San Diego St. 13; Charleston 12; Arizona State 9; Southern California 7; Providence 7; Marquette 6; Saint Mary’s 5; Florida Atlantic 5; Texas Tech 4; Rutgers 4; Michigan St. 4; Utah St. 2; Iowa 2.

