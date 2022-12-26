Where Florida stands in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Christmas

It comes as no surprise that Florida is nowhere to be found on the Week 8 update to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

In the week since the last update, Florida played just one game, a 9-point loss to Oklahoma in Charlotte on Tuesday, Dec. 20. It’s far from Florida’s worst loss of the season, but it’s going to take a significant win for the Gators to muster up any support from the Coaches Poll voters.

Currently, six SEC programs are in the top 25: No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Tennessee, No.17 Kentucky, No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 23 Auburn. Missouri rounds out the top half of the conference and has 19 votes to its name.

As conference play begins, Florida has a few early opportunities to prove itself. Auburn is the next opponent on the schedule and the last game of the calendar year. A win over the Tigers on Wednesday could be the start of something, and then Florida has two very winnable games against Texas A&M and Georgia. The UGA game will also be Mike White’s return to Gainesville.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball.

Rank Team Record Points Trend 1 Purdue 12-0 790 (25) – 2 Connecticut 13-0 772 (7) – 3 Houston 12-0 718 – 4 Kansas 11-1 695 – 5 Arizona 12-1 673 – 6 Texas 10-1 605 +1 7 Arkansas 11-1 541 +1 8 UCLA 11-2 540 +1 9 Alabama 10-2 532 +1 10 Tennessee 10-2 523 +1 11 Gonzaga 10-3 493 +1 12 Virginia 8-2 483 -6 13 Baylor 9-2 477 – 14 Duke 10-3 312 – 15 Wisconsin 9-2 292 +3 16 Miami (FL) 12-1 290 +6 17 Kentucky 8-3 280 -1 18 Indiana 10-3 213 +3 19 Texas Christian 10-1 202 – 20 Mississippi State 11-1 169 -5 21 Maryland 9-3 96 +2 22 Illinois 8-4 90 -6 23 Auburn 10-2 88 +1 24 West Virginia 10-2 87 +3 25 Xavier 10-3 79 +3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Marquette.

Others Receiving Votes

Ohio State 70; North Carolina 56; Virginia Tech 50; Memphis 27; New Mexico 26; Missouri 19; Iowa State 17; Kansas State 15; San Diego St. 13; Charleston 12; Arizona State 9; Southern California 7; Providence 7; Marquette 6; Saint Mary’s 5; Florida Atlantic 5; Texas Tech 4; Rutgers 4; Michigan St. 4; Utah St. 2; Iowa 2.

