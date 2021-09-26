Here’s where Florida stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Florida avoided a letdown against Tennessee after taking the No. 1 team in the country to the wire the week before. The Volunteers put up a good fight, especially in the first half, but they couldn’t achieve sustainable ball movement, relying instead on a handful of inconsistent big plays.

Quarterback Emory Jones took another step forward in his development, and the run game was dominant yet again.

It was a very solid performance for the Gators, even if they were a bit sloppy to start. And with two teams in the top 10 losing in previous No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 7 Clemson, Florida is vaulting those teams into the top 10 in the latest update of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll, ranking No. 9.

UF is now the third-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia.

With the win over the Vols, UF moves to 3-1 (1-1 SEC) on the season. Next up is its first conference road trip against a Kentucky team that tends to give Florida fits. In the Gators’ last trip to Lexington in 2019, quarterback Feleipe Franks suffered a season-ending ankle injury, prompting Kyle Trask to take over as the starting quarterback and begin his prolific run by leading a comeback against the Wildcats.

Here’s the full Coaches Poll for this week.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

4-0

1,624 (64)

2

Georgia

4-0

1,558 (1)

3

Oregon

4-0

1,467

+1

4

Oklahoma

4-0

1,395

-1

5

Iowa

4-0

1,319

+1

6

Penn State

4-0

1,286

+2

7

Notre Dame

4-0

1,187

+3

8

Cincinnati

3-0

1,185

+1

9

Florida

3-1

1,101

+2

10

Ohio State

3-1

1,030

+2

11

Arkansas

4-0

1,016

+7

12

Ole Miss

3-0

916

+1

13

Texas A&M

3-1

744

-8

14

Michigan

4-0

674

+5

15

BYU

4-0

670

+1

16

Michigan State

4-0

583

+5

16

Coastal Carolina

4-0

583

+1

18

Oklahoma State

4-0

459

+4

19

Clemson

2-2

389

-12

20

UCLA

3-1

312

+4

21

Fresno State

4-1

251

+4

22

Auburn

3-1

244

+1

23

Kentucky

4-0

179

+4

24

Baylor

4-0

134

+18

25

Wake Forest

4-0

119

+14

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.

Others receiving votes:

Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

