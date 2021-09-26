Here’s where Florida stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Florida avoided a letdown against Tennessee after taking the No. 1 team in the country to the wire the week before. The Volunteers put up a good fight, especially in the first half, but they couldn’t achieve sustainable ball movement, relying instead on a handful of inconsistent big plays.
Quarterback Emory Jones took another step forward in his development, and the run game was dominant yet again.
It was a very solid performance for the Gators, even if they were a bit sloppy to start. And with two teams in the top 10 losing in previous No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 7 Clemson, Florida is vaulting those teams into the top 10 in the latest update of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll, ranking No. 9.
UF is now the third-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia.
With the win over the Vols, UF moves to 3-1 (1-1 SEC) on the season. Next up is its first conference road trip against a Kentucky team that tends to give Florida fits. In the Gators’ last trip to Lexington in 2019, quarterback Feleipe Franks suffered a season-ending ankle injury, prompting Kyle Trask to take over as the starting quarterback and begin his prolific run by leading a comeback against the Wildcats.
Here’s the full Coaches Poll for this week.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Alabama
4-0
1,624 (64)
–
2
Georgia
4-0
1,558 (1)
–
3
4-0
1,467
+1
4
4-0
1,395
-1
5
Iowa
4-0
1,319
+1
6
4-0
1,286
+2
7
4-0
1,187
+3
8
Cincinnati
3-0
1,185
+1
9
Florida
3-1
1,101
+2
10
3-1
1,030
+2
11
4-0
1,016
+7
12
Ole Miss
3-0
916
+1
13
Texas A&M
3-1
744
-8
14
4-0
674
+5
15
BYU
4-0
670
+1
16
4-0
583
+5
16
Coastal Carolina
4-0
583
+1
18
Oklahoma State
4-0
459
+4
19
Clemson
2-2
389
-12
20
UCLA
3-1
312
+4
21
Fresno State
4-1
251
+4
22
3-1
244
+1
23
Kentucky
4-0
179
+4
24
Baylor
4-0
134
+18
25
Wake Forest
4-0
119
+14
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.
Others receiving votes:
Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.
Related
Dan Mullen says Kaiir Elam is likely to play against Kentucky
Check out how high the Gators rank in The Athletic's top 10
WATCH: Gators score on trick play to open half against Tennessee
WATCH: Nay'Quan Wright gives Gators lead over Vols with 23-yard TD run
WATCH: Gators open scoring against Vols with TD on opening drive
List
Five things we learned from Florida’s convincing win over Tennessee
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.