Here’s where Florida stands in the initial FPI rankings

The Florida Gators are down 0.6 points in the start-of-season FPI rankings from ESPN.

In May, UF received a 9.9 FPI rating and was just outside of the top 25. That rating is now down to 9.3, and an 85.7% chance to reach six wins has dropped to 83.2%. According to the system, the Gators are projected to finish 6.9-5.1 and have a 2.4% chance of winning the SEC East. The odds are even worse for an SEC Championship at 0.3%, and the playoffs or a national championship are firmly out of the question with a 0.0% projection.

Florida ranks No. 29 in terms of FPI, but these aren’t the same as the AP Top 25 or the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. FPI is a metric used to determine a team’s true strength against an average opponent on a neutral field. Those aren’t the conditions under which most games are played, especially in the SEC, though.

Atop the rankings sit Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. Miami (14.5, 9th), LSU (14.0, 10th), Auburn (13.6, 11th), Texas A&M (13.0, 12th), Ole Miss (12.4, 17th), Kentucky (12.0, 18th), Mississippi State (10.5, 24th), Tennessee (9.7, 25th) and Arkansas (9.7, 26th) are among the teams ranked ahead of Florida.

The Gators have a schedule ranked in the top 15 this year, so an upset or two could help bump Florida’s numbers up a lot. UF’s Week One opponent, Utah is ranked No. 13 on the list with a 12.9 rating.

Related

Blue-chip cornerback commit sets sights on Florida visit Here's where Billy Napier stands in ESPN's CFB Coaches Rankings These two Gators listed among Athlon Sports' 2022 top-50 breakout players Here's what coaches have said about Anthony Richardson Florida football cracks top 10 in 247Sports' recruiting rankings

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 seasons following bad bowl losses

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 season openers we didn't see coming

List

Dooley's Dozen: How Florida football can go undefeated this season

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire