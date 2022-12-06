Here’s where Florida stands in first NET rankings of 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 men’s college basketball season is still young with the start of conference play still a couple of weeks away, but there have been enough games played so far to start evaluating where teams stand in comparison to their peers.

The primary sorting tool used to determine the strength of Division I men’s basketball teams is the NET ranking, which plays a major role in a school’s NCAA Tournament résumé and is updated regularly throughout the year. In Tuesday’s edition of the advanced metrics, Todd Golden and the Florida Gators find themselves ranked No. 68 — up one from a not-so-nice No. 69 ranking in Monday’s opening numbers.

In nine games played this season, the Orange and Blue have been blanked by all three Quadrant 1 teams it has faced while going perfect otherwise, earning wins against one Quad 3 team and five Quad 4 teams, according to the rankings page.

Next up for the Gators are the Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked UConn Huskies (No. 2 in the NET rankings) who arrive in Gainesville for a late Wednesday night tangle in the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire