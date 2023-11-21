Where Florida stands in ESPN’s Week 12 SP+ rankings

The final week of the college football regular season is upon us, and Florida stands at 5-6 after being on the wrong side of a four-game losing streak.

Dreams of being a top-25 team went out the window a while ago, but the Gators could still finish inside the top 50 on ESPN’s SP+ rankings. Bill Connelly, the staff writer who created SP+, defines the metric as “a tempo-and-opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.”

Heading into Week 13, the Gators sit at No. 47 on the overall rankings with a 5.3 rating. The offense is the bright spot, ranked No. 34 overall with a 31.3 efficiency rating, while the defense checks in at No. 74 with a 27.9.

The good news is that Florida has a chance to move up, even with a loss on Saturday. Florida State is a consensus top-five program right now, so putting up a fight means something, at least in terms of SP+.

Florida and Florida State kick off at 7 p.m. ET under the lights at The Swamp.

