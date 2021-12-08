Here’s where Florida stands in the CBS Sports rankings entering bowl season

Florida managed to extend its season with a win over Florida State in the season finale, and that sets up an interesting in-state match-up that one could argue is for bragging rights in the state of Florida. The Gators will take on UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23, the first game between the two schools since 2006 and a preview of the two-for-one series that begins in 2024.

Heading into that game, Florida has seen a slight boost in the CBS Sports college football rankings, rising one spot to No. 63, just ahead of a South Carolina team that dominated it just a few weeks ago 40-17.

The Gators had an incredibly disappointing 6-6 finish in 2021, which was enough to force athletic director Scott Stricklin to make a coaching change. UF fired coach Dan Mullen after an overtime loss to Missouri, bringing in Billy Napier from Louisiana with the hope that his recruiting prowess will bring this team back to regular contention.

Florida will look to close out a tough season on a high note with a bowl win in the final game under interim coach Greg Knox.

Related

Florida football loses two more 2022 commits on Tuesday, another Wednesday Billy Napier recruiting era underway as Florida offers this 3-star WR Where Florida's matchup with UCF stands in CBS Sports' bowl game rankings Here's where Florida stands in the final Football Power Index from ESPN Does ESPN think Florida will beat UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl?

List

Check out the history of the Gasparilla Bowl in its many forms

List

10 things you need to know about UF's Gasparilla Bowl matchup with UCF

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.