Where Florida stands in The Athletic’s final college football rankings

College football saw its final snap until next fall last Monday night when the Michigan Wolverines prevailed over the Washington Huskies to earn the national championship. Over the past few days, the dust has been settling leaving the sports media to their annual post-season rankings.

Among those who have released their final tallies for the 2023 campaign is The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, who ranked the Florida Gators at No. 61 to wrap things up.

The ranking represents a four-spot drop from the previous update and a 21-spot drop from Florida’s preseason ranking. The Gators finish up nestled between the No. 60 California Bears and No. 62 South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Southeastern Conference schools listed among the top 25 are the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, followed by the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels, No. 9 Missouri Tigers, No. 11 LSU Tigers and No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Kentucky Wildcats (No. 52), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 55) and Auburn Tigers (No. 59) also finished ahead of Florida.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire