Where Florida stands in the AP Poll after beating Vanderbilt
Florida may have shut out Vanderbilt and won by six touchdowns on Saturday, but poor play along the way has the Gators staying put at No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25.
Alabama fell from its top spot with a loss to Texas A&M. Georgia is the new No. 1 with Alabama down to No. 5 and the Aggies back in the Top 25 just behind Florida. Kentucky is the next highest-ranked SEC team at No. 11 but that may be short-lived with Georgia on the schedule next week.
No. 13 Ole Miss ad No. 17 Arkansas swapped spots this week after the Rebel won by a single point after a gutsy two-point conversion attempt by the Razorbacks with no time left. Auburn finds itself outside the Top 25 this week after a loss to Georgia, but the Tigers received the most votes outside of this week’s ranked teams.
LSU, Florida’s opponent next week, isn’t ranked but still should be a decent challenge for the Gators. If Georgia can stay perfect, Florida will get a second chance at upsetting a No. 1 this year.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Georgia (6-0)
1,550 (62)
2
Iowa (6-0)
1,476
3
Cincinnati (5-0)
1,407
4
Oklahoma (6-0)
1,336
5
Alabama (5-1)
1,286
6
Ohio State (5-1)
1,157
7
Penn State (5-1)
1,147
8
Michigan (6-0)
1,139
9
Oregon (4-1)
1,057
10
Michigan State (6-0)
992
11
Kentucky (6-0)
918
12
Oklahoma State (5-0)
830
13
Ole Miss (4-1)
779
14
Notre Dame (5-1)
732
15
Coastal Carolina (6-0)
712
16
Wake Forest (6-0)
526
17
Arkansas (4-2)
470
18
Arizona State (5-1)
428
19
Brigham Young (5-1)
421
20
Florida (4-2)
397
21
Texas A&M (4-2)
348
22
North Carolina State (4-1)
265
23
SMU (6-0)
225
24
San Diego State (5-0)
176
25
Texas (4-2)
108
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 18 Auburn
Others receiving votes:
Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1
