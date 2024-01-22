Where Florida stands in 247Sports recruiting rankings ahead of NSD

National signing day has lost much of its shine thanks to the early signing period, but it is still a chance for college football programs to put the finishing touches on their recruiting classes before officially turning the page over to the next cycle.

At one point in the 2024 cycle, Florida looked like it would finish with a top-three class, but things changed quickly in December and now the Gators are hoping to hold on to a top-15 ranking. With just over two weeks left before national signing day, the 247Sports composite ranks Florida No. 15 overall in the country with 19 commitments and 262.73 points.

Florida has a better average recruit score (91.31) than No. 5 Miami (90.78)m No. 8 LSU (90.80), No. 9 Oklahoma (90.81), No. 10 Florida State (91.09), No. 12 Clemson (90.39), No. 13 Tennessee (91.07) and No. 14 Penn State (90.63); however, each of those programs features a minimum of 21 commitments.

There’s no doubt the mass exodus of commitments in December hurt Florida’s 2024 class, but Napier managed to retain five-star quarterback DJ LAgway and five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray.

The recent addition of three-star defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson doesn’t seem to have moved Florida up or down too much in these rankings.

