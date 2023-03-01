Where Florida, SEC are projected to play next season’s bowl games

The start of the next college football season is still several months away and even further into the future is bowl season, when the top half of the collegiate sport reaps the rewards for its successes or the penalty of failure — depending upon the expectations at the start of fall.

Coming off its second-straight losing season hopes are not too high for Florida football but the Gator Nation is scrutinizing head coach Billy Napier a bit more closely as he starts the second year of his tenure. His 6-7 record during his debut season is not going to cut it long-term in Gainesville, but he also deserves some slack as he rebuilds the program from the bottom brick.

With that said, national championship aspirations are pretty much non-existent but the program can show some improvement by playing in a better bowl game next time around. Take a look below at where 247Sports’ writer Brad Crawford sees things shaking out for both the Orange and Blue and the rest of the SEC.

Texas Bowl

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Projected matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Music City Bowl

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Projected matchup: Florida Gators vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Liberty Bowl

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Projected matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Mayo Bowl

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Projected matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Reliaquest Bowl

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Projected matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Minnesota Gophers

Taxslayer Bowl

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Projected matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Duke Blue Devils

Citrus Bowl

Syndication: Montgomery

Projected matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Peach Bowl

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Projected matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Clemson Tigers

Cotton Bowl

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Projected matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns

CFB Playoff Semifinal (Sugar Bowl)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Projected matchup: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Story continues

CFB Playoff National Championship (Lucas Oil Stadium)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Projected matchup: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Read more

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire