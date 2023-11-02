Where Florida ranks in CBS Sports’ SEC power rankings after Week 9

Florida football had a humbling experience in Week 9 against their biggest rivals: the Georgia Bulldogs. The team from north of the border won its third-straight game against the Gators in convincing fashion, 43-20, and ending any chance of a conference title run.

Following Saturday’s slaughter, CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee pivoted to Week 10 with his predictions for each SEC matchup this coming weekend. Florida faces the Arkansas Razorbacks, who travel to Gainesville to face the Gators for their black uniform game in the Swamp.

“The Razorbacks are a mess on both sides of the ball, and the Gators will take advantage to send them to their seventh straight loss,” Sallee notes. “The Gators offense, led by quarterback Graham Mertz and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, will rebound from last week’s game vs. Georgia and move the ball against the porous Hogs defense.

“Arkansas made a coordinator change on offense prior to the bye week, but it won’t matter in what will be a double-digit win for the Gators.”

Along with his prediction, Sallee also presented his SEC power rankings after Week 9’s action.

Kickoff between the two SEC schools is slated for noon EDT and the game can be watched on ESPN2.

