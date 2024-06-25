Here’s where you can find your Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Champion merchandise

With the reality of the Florida Panthers’ first Stanley Cup win setting in for fans, you want to be properly merch-ed up as soon as possible.

Of course, you could order online from any number of places, including Fanatics and Amazon. But what if you don’t want to wait even one day for delivery?

Dick’s Sporting Goods at Sawgrass Mills, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, two hours earlier than usual, to start selling hats, shirts, replica jerseys with the Stanley Cup champion patch, etc.

There’s also Pantherland, the team store at the front of the Panthers Baptist Health Iceplex practice facility at Fort Lauderdale War Memorial, 800 NE 8th St., which will have all manner of 2024 Stanley Cup Champion merchandise from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena, usually open only on game days, will open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.