Where Florida lands in the post-Week 1 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Florida started the 2021 season with a win over Florida Atlantic in the Swamp on Saturday, and though it left a lot to be desired with regard to the passing game, the rushing attack appears to be much improved and the defense at least looks to have taken a step forward.
With some actual football to use for reference, the first update to the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released, and due to struggles from a pair of teams ranked above them, the Gators are on the rise.
Florida ranks ninth in the latest update, up two spots from where it stood in the preseason rankings. That rise can be attributed to previous No. 9 North Carolina’s loss to Virginia Tech and previous No. 10 Iowa State’s difficulty dispatching an FCS opponent in Northern Iowa.
UF is still the fourth-highest ranked team in the SEC behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia (who moved up three spots after upsetting then-No. 3 Clemson) and No. 5 Texas A&M. Here’s the full Coaches Poll.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
Change
1
Alabama
1,624
–
2
Georgia
1,537
+3
3
1,491
+1
4
1,397
-1
5
Texas A&M
1,334
+1
6
Clemson
1,239
-4
7
1.197
–
8
Cincinnati
1.113
+2
9
Florida
1,058
+2
10
Iowa State
1,057
-2
11
920
+1
12
Iowa
914
+6
13
872
+7
14
828
–
15
653
+4
16
UCLA
538
+26
17
359
-2
18
Utah
294
+8
19
Coastal Carolina
289
+5
20
Ole Miss
285
+5
21
Virginia Tech
274
+19
22
North Carolina
252
-13
23
Oklahoma State
243
-1
24
Miami (Fl)
186
-8
25
Arizona State
181
+3
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 13 LSU, No. 17 Indiana, No. 21 Washington, No. 23 ULL
Others receiving votes:
Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.
