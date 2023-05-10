Where Florida lands in College Sports Wire’s post-spring SEC QB rankings for 2023

One of the most pressing questions for Florida football ahead of the 2023 campaign is who will lead the team on offense under center. With the departure of generational talent Anthony Richardson, the Gators are left with a pretty bare-bones pantry at the quarterback position led by a pair of former transfers.

The Orange and Blue are not the only school in the Southeastern Conference feeling the squeeze at the play-caller position, which inspired College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn to assemble his post-spring SEC quarterback power rankings for the upcoming 2023 season. Florida’s presumed QB1 Graham Mertz was the focus of these rankings which placed him and the Gators at No. 9 in the conference.

Take a look at what Conn had to offer on the topic below.

2022 Stats: Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is first in line to replace the departing Anthony Richardson. After four seasons in Madison, the 6-foot-3-inch quarterback traded his cheese for sunny beaches and warmer weather. He is coming off his best season of production with the Badgers, but he will need to be better for Florida to get back into the SEC East race in 2023.

The Orange and Blue kick off its 2023 campaign on Aug. 31 on the road against the Utah Utes, with the start time yet to be determined.

More Football!

Florida football's FPI projections for the entire 2023 regular season Dooley's Dozen: 12 games that will decide SEC division races Gators offer Rhode Island defensive back in transfer portal 2024 OL target sets date for first-ever visit to the Swamp Gators have official visit date set with coveted 2024 tight end

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire