Here’s where Florida landed in USA TODAY Sports’ initial 2023 bracketology

Only three weeks remain in February which means that March Madness is quickly drawing near. College basketball teams around the nation have been busy tidying up their 2022-23 season resumes in a bid to make the annual Big Dance, which starts on March 14 and lasts until a winner is crowned on April 3 in Houston, Texas.

The Florida Gators face an uphill climb to crack the top 68 schools that will earn an invite to the sports’ premier event. Currently sitting at 13-10 overall with a 6-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play, Todd Golden’s squad has been teetering on the edge of the bracketology bubble for quite some time.

USA TODAY Sports’ Eddie Timanus Paul Myerberg Erick Smith put together their debut bracket predictions for the 2023 NCAA Tournament recently, assigning the Orange and Blue to their “First Four Out” tier, meaning that the team is right on the edge of making it but still better than the “Last Four Out” group.

Joining Florida in that group are the Seton Hall Pirates, Virginia Tech Hokes and Utah State Aggies — who all sit behind the Gators. The Southeastern Conference has a total of five bids, represented by the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 1 seed), Tennessee Volunteers (No. 1), Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 7), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 7) and Auburn Tigers (No. 9). The Texas A&M Aggies were listed as “Last Four In” while the Missouri Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs slid into the “Last Four Out” tier.

Take a look below at USA TODAY Sports’ full bracket prediction for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

