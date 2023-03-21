Where Florida landed among 5 top college baseball polls for Week 5

Florida baseball earned a series win in its Southeastern Conference opener last weekend against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Condron Family Ballpark, taking the first two games before dropping the third to snap a nine-game winning streak. Nonetheless, the loss did little to faze the major polls after Week 5 of the season as the Gators remain highly ranked among its national peers.

The Southeastern Conference has a strong presence in these rankings — particularly at the top of the polls — led by the consensus No. 1 team in the nation, the LSU Tigers. The Vanderbilt Commodores and Arkansas Razorbacks also appear among the top 10 in all five polls this week, along with the Florida Gators.

Take a look below at the latest tally from the five major polls, four of which have Florida in the top three while the fifth has the Orange and Blue at No. 7.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Louisiana State (18-2) Wake Forest (18-3) Florida (18-4) Arkansas (18-2) Vanderbilt (16-5) Louisville (17-2) Virginia (17-2) UCLA (15-3) Stanford (13-5) East Carolina (16-4) South Carolina (20-1) Tennessee (15-6) Mississippi (14-6) Texas Tech (18-4) Oklahoma State (16-5) North Carolina (15-5) Boston College (14-3) Texas A&M (14-6) Campbell (15-3) Miami (14-6) Missouri (16-3) Kentucky (18-2) Florida Gulf Coast (16-4) North Carolina State (15-5) Alabama (17-4)

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Louisiana State (18-2) Wake Forest (18-3) Florida (18-4) Vanderbilt (16-5) Arkansas (18-2) Louisville (17-2) UCLA (15-3) Virginia (17-2) Stanford (13-5) East Carolina (16-4) South Carolina (20-1) Tennessee (15-6) Mississippi (14-6) Texas Tech (18-4) North Carolina (15-5) Boston College (14-3) Miami (14-6) Campbell (15-3) Florida Gulf Coast (16-4) Oklahoma State (16-5) Texas A&M (14-6) Missouri (16-3) Kentucky (18-2) West Virginia (15-4) Grand Canyon (14-5)

Perfect Game Top 25

Louisiana State (18-2) Florida (18-4) Arkansas (18-2) Wake Forest (18-3) Vanderbilt (16-5) Louisville (17-2) Stanford (13-5) UCLA (15-3) Virginia (17-2) Texas Tech (18-4) East Carolina (16-4) Miami (14-6) Tennessee (15-6) Mississippi (14-6) South Carolina (20-1) Boston College (14-3) Campbell (15-3) Oklahoma State (16-5) UC Santa Barbara (15-3) Missouri (16-3) North Carolina (15-5) Florida Gulf Coast (16-4) UTSA (18-3) TCU (10-9) Texas A&M (14-6)

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Louisiana State (18-2) Louisville (17-2) Arkansas (18-2) South Carolina (20-1) Virginia (17-2) Wake Forest (18-3) Florida (18-4) Vanderbilt (16-5) UCLA (15-3) U.C. Santa Barbara (15-3) Miami (14-6) Texas Tech (18-4) East Carolina (16-4) Stanford (13-5) Missouri (16-3) Kentucky (18-2) Boston College (14-3) Texas A&M (14-6) Oklahoma State (16-5) Iowa (15-3) North Carolina (15-5) Tennessee (15-6) Mississippi (14-6) Old Dominion (18-2) North Carolina State (15-5) Connecticut (12-5) Florida Gulf Coast (16-4) Alabama (17-4) Georgia Tech (14-6) U.C. Irvine (12-5)

Baseball America Top 25

Louisiana State (18-2) Florida (18-4) Louisville (17-2) Wake Forest (18-3) Vanderbilt (16-5) Arkansas (18-2) Virginia (17-2) Stanford (13-5) UCLA (15-3) East Carolina (16-4) Tennessee (15-6) Texas A&M (14-6) Miami (14-6) South Carolina (20-1) Mississippi (14-6) Texas Tech (18-4) Boston College (14-3) Missouri (16-3) North Carolina (15-5) Oklahoma State (16-5) Campbell (15-3) Florida Gulf Coast (16-4) Iowa (15-3) UC Santa Barbara (15-3) Kentucky (18-2)

