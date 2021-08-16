Here’s where Florida football stands in the preseason AP Poll

The preseason AP Top 25 is out and the Florida Gators are No. 13 on it behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

After ranking No. 8 in the last two iterations of the preseason AP Poll, the Gators find themselves outside of the top 10 and behind three SEC teams to start 2021. The Rolling Tide landed at the top spot on the list and the Bulldogs and Aggies are a bit further down at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Dan Mullen’s team will get a chance to prove themselves against Alabama in Week 3 of the season and Georgia on Oct. 30.

LSU is the only SEC team ranked inside the top 25 behind Florida. The Gators will travel to Baton Rouge on Oct. 16 when the poll may look far different. Florida also managed to beat out in-state competitor Miami by one spot in the rankings.

Here are the full results from the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

RANK TEAM PTS PRV REC 1 Alabama 1,548 (47) 1 0-0 2 Oklahoma 1,462 (6) 6 0-0 3 Clemson 1,447 (6) 3 0-0 4 Ohio State 1,393 (1) 2 0-0 5 Georgia 1,364 (3) 7 0-0 6 Texas A&M 1,223 4 0-0 7 Iowa State 1,160 9 0-0 8 Cincinnati 1,014 8 0-0 9 Notre Dame 1009 5 0-0 10 North Carolina 999 18 0-0 11 Oregon 968 NR 0-0 12 Wisconsin 743 NR 0-0 13 Florida 728 13 0-0 14 Miami (FL) 663 22 0-0 15 USC 660 21 0-0 16 LSU 631 NR 0-0 17 Indiana 549 12 0-0 18 Iowa 513 16 0-0 19 Penn State 456 NR 0-0 20 Washington 449 NR 0-0 21 Texas 350 19 0-0 22 Coastal Carolina 232 14 0-0 23 Lousiana-Lafayette 208 15 0-0 24 Utah 176 NR 0-0 25 Arizona State 125 NR 0-0

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young, 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

Related

Gators secure the commitment of this 3-star 2022 linebacker Florida football is pushing for this committed offensive tackle Defensive back transfer breaks down decision to join Florida football Dan Mullen pleased with Emory Jones' retention from spring Competition for Florida's starting kicker job is reportedly still open

Story continues

List

A look at Florida football's history against opponents on the 2021 schedule

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.