Here’s where Florida football stands in the preseason AP Poll

The preseason AP Top 25 is out and the Florida Gators are No. 13 on it behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

After ranking No. 8 in the last two iterations of the preseason AP Poll, the Gators find themselves outside of the top 10 and behind three SEC teams to start 2021. The Rolling Tide landed at the top spot on the list and the Bulldogs and Aggies are a bit further down at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Dan Mullen’s team will get a chance to prove themselves against Alabama in Week 3 of the season and Georgia on Oct. 30.

LSU is the only SEC team ranked inside the top 25 behind Florida. The Gators will travel to Baton Rouge on Oct. 16 when the poll may look far different. Florida also managed to beat out in-state competitor Miami by one spot in the rankings.

Here are the full results from the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

RANK

TEAM

PTS

PRV

REC

1

Alabama

1,548 (47)

1

0-0

2

Oklahoma

1,462 (6)

6

0-0

3

Clemson

1,447 (6)

3

0-0

4

Ohio State

1,393 (1)

2

0-0

5

Georgia

1,364 (3)

7

0-0

6

Texas A&M

1,223

4

0-0

7

Iowa State

1,160

9

0-0

8

Cincinnati

1,014

8

0-0

9

Notre Dame

1009

5

0-0

10

North Carolina

999

18

0-0

11

Oregon

968

NR

0-0

12

Wisconsin

743

NR

0-0

13

Florida

728

13

0-0

14

Miami (FL)

663

22

0-0

15

USC

660

21

0-0

16

LSU

631

NR

0-0

17

Indiana

549

12

0-0

18

Iowa

513

16

0-0

19

Penn State

456

NR

0-0

20

Washington

449

NR

0-0

21

Texas

350

19

0-0

22

Coastal Carolina

232

14

0-0

23

Lousiana-Lafayette

208

15

0-0

24

Utah

176

NR

0-0

25

Arizona State

125

NR

0-0

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young, 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

