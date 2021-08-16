Here’s where Florida football stands in the preseason AP Poll
The preseason AP Top 25 is out and the Florida Gators are No. 13 on it behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.
After ranking No. 8 in the last two iterations of the preseason AP Poll, the Gators find themselves outside of the top 10 and behind three SEC teams to start 2021. The Rolling Tide landed at the top spot on the list and the Bulldogs and Aggies are a bit further down at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
Dan Mullen’s team will get a chance to prove themselves against Alabama in Week 3 of the season and Georgia on Oct. 30.
LSU is the only SEC team ranked inside the top 25 behind Florida. The Gators will travel to Baton Rouge on Oct. 16 when the poll may look far different. Florida also managed to beat out in-state competitor Miami by one spot in the rankings.
Here are the full results from the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
RANK
TEAM
PTS
PRV
REC
1
Alabama
1,548 (47)
1
0-0
2
1,462 (6)
6
0-0
3
Clemson
1,447 (6)
3
0-0
4
1,393 (1)
2
0-0
5
Georgia
1,364 (3)
7
0-0
6
Texas A&M
1,223
4
0-0
7
Iowa State
1,160
9
0-0
8
Cincinnati
1,014
8
0-0
9
1009
5
0-0
10
North Carolina
999
18
0-0
11
968
NR
0-0
12
743
NR
0-0
13
Florida
728
13
0-0
14
Miami (FL)
663
22
0-0
15
660
21
0-0
16
LSU
631
NR
0-0
17
Indiana
549
12
0-0
18
Iowa
513
16
0-0
19
456
NR
0-0
20
Washington
449
NR
0-0
21
350
19
0-0
22
Coastal Carolina
232
14
0-0
23
Lousiana-Lafayette
208
15
0-0
24
Utah
176
NR
0-0
25
Arizona State
125
NR
0-0
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young, 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2
