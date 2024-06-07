Where Florida football ranks among SEC schools in 2024 transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has become a significant part of college football roster building over the past few years and this current offseason has been no exception. Ostensibly a de facto free agency system, players are now able to seek greener pastures if they are unhappy with their current environments.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports recently ranked the Southeastern Conference from top to bottom based on his publication’s data for transfer students, with the Florida Gators landing at No. 10 out of 16 member schools.

The Orange and Blue saw 24 departures worth an 87.81 average player rating while bringing in 15 at an 89.27 average — good enough for a plus-1.46 net gain.

“Things were actually pretty good in the portal for Florida despite all the negativity around the program and Billy Napier, and the departures of two starting offensive linemen, elite edge pass rusher Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) and running back Trevor Etienne (Georgia),” Marcello begins.

“Yes, that’s quite the mouthful to swallow, but perhaps the Gators actually improved the roster via the portal this offseason? Six of the 15 additions are blue chips, though USC offensive tackle Jason Zandamela is likely a year away from development. Colorado transfer Cormani McClain will grab headlines, and if he can come close to the hype out of high school he’ll be worth the risk.”

Marcello is particularly optimistic about what a particular pair of players bring to the team this season.

“The players we love in the haul include Arizona State receiver Elijhah Badger, who caught 135 passes for more than 1,500 yards over the last two seasons, and Penn defensive lineman Joey Slackman, the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year. Slackman recorded 12 tackles for loss as a tackle last season.”

Florida’s 2024 season opener

Florida opens up its 2024 regular-season schedule in the Swamp against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

