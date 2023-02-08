Where Florida football lands in updated all-time win percentage rankings

Florida football has a long and storied history that stretches over a century of competitive play dating back to 1911. The first decade of existence saw Gainesville’s gridiron warriors take the field as an independent school before joining the Southern Conference in 1922, eventually leading to the formation of the Southeastern Conference of which the Gators were a founding member.

Over the course of history, the Orange and Blue have seen fat and lean years, earning three national championships in a dozen years for the high water mark while having the ignominious 1979 campaign — in which the program went 0-10-1 — as a reminder of how bad things can get. A rash of NCAA infractions during the 80s also slowed Florida down.

College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn published his updated list of the top 25 all-time college football records and the Florida Gators came in ranked No. 16, sitting between the Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 15 and Auburn Tigers at No. 17. Here is a look at the numbers.

Winning Percentage: 62.8% Overall Record: 754-438-40 2022 Record: 6-7

Other notable teams on the list are the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 2), Tennessee Volunteers (No. 11), Florida State Seminoles (No. 12), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 13), LSU Tigers (No. 14), Miami Hurricanes (No. 18) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 22).

More Football!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire