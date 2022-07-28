Where Florida football lands in ESPN’s latest 2023 recruiting rankings

The Florida Gators hold steady in ESPN’s latest 2023 recruiting rankings. Coming in at No. 18, the Gators dropped one spot from the last ESPN rankings. They are the sixth-highest SEC team behind Georgia (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 7), LSU (No. 8), Alabama (No. 9) and Tennessee (No. 10).

It’s important to note that it’s still very early in the 2023 cycle, with the 2022 season yet to kick off and the early signing period over five months away.

The Gators’ class currently includes eight ESPN 300 commits, highlighted by a pair of in-state four-stars in Jacksonville native Sharif Denson (cornerback) and Tampa native Eugene Wilson III (athlete). The limited number of recruits plays a big part in the Gators’ ranking, as they dropped one spot from the previous ESPN rankings, especially with other SEC programs boasting double-digit ESPN 300 recruits (Georgia with 13 and Alabama with 10).

The ranking comes on the heels of the Gators missing out on four-star linebacker Malik Bryant out of Orlando. Bryant, who signed with Miami, is the latest blue-ship recruit to consider Florida to be a finalist in his recruitment but ultimately choosing to go elsewhere. If Billy Napier and his staff want to rise in the recruiting rankings, they’ll need to start landing players like Bryant on a more consistent basis.

