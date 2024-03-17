Where Florida basketball's 2024 NCAA Tournament resume stands for March Madness

The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee is fickle, but according to March Madness projections, Florida basketball has improved its seed line.

The Florida Gators (24-10) will face Auburn in the SEC Tournament finals on Sunday, which serves as a chance for another Quadrant 1 win. Florida is seeking its first SEC Tournament title since 2014 and fifth in school history. Most currently predict Florida as a 6-seed, though that could change depending on results throughout the country.

UF's 24 wins entering Selection Sunday are its most since 2016-17, when the Gators made a run to the Elite Eight under former head coach Mike White. Florida's high-powered offense has averaged 96 points per game in its three SEC Tournament wins and ranks sixth nationally in scoring at 85.4 points per game.

"We've done a good job of continually getting better as the year's gone on," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "This is the right time to be playing our best basketball."

Florida basketball resume, NET rankings

NET ranking: 28

KenPom ranking: 25

Quad 1 record: 5-7

Quad 2 record: 4-2

Quad 3 record: 8-1

Quad 4 record: 6-0

Where ESPN projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Joe Lunardi projects Florida as a 6-seed in Pittsburgh, Pa., facing the winner of the 11-seed play-in game between St. John's and New Mexico, in his latest bracketology update on Saturday. Illinois is the 3-seed in the bracket.

Where CBS Sports projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Jerry Palm projects Florida as a 7-seed, facing 10-seed Dayton in Indianapolis in his latest bracketology update on Saturday. The game would pit Florida against a familiar face, as Dayton coach Anthony Grant was a long-time Florida assistant under Billy Donovan. Marquette, coached by another former Florida assistant, Shaka Smart, is the 2-seed in the bracket.

Where Fox Sports projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Mike DeCourcy projects Florida as a 6-seed, facing the winner of the 11-seed play-in game between Virginia and New Mexico, in his latest bracketology update on Saturday. Baylor is the 3-seed in the bracket.

