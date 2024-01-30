Where Florida basketball stands in updated March Madness bracket projections

Florida basketball will get chances to enhance its NCAA Tournament resume in the next two weeks.

The Florida Gators (14-6, 4-3 SEC) will begin a stretch of games against three straight Quad 1 opponents on Wednesday when they travel to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky (15-4, 5-2 SEC).

With no Quad 1 wins, Florida finds itself on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. But Florida can flip the script with a strong finish to the regular season. Of UF's final 11 regular season games in the SEC, seven are currently projected as Quad 1 opportunities.

"The reality is every game is a resume game one way or the other," Florida coach Todd Golden said. If you lose to a team that you're supposed to beat, that hurts your resume and when you win those games helps you stack up your quality."

Here's a look at UF's latest resume and where they sit in March Madness projections:

Florida basketball resume, NET rankings

NET ranking: 39

KenPom ranking: 36

Quad 1 record: 0-6

Quad 2 record: 4-0

Quad 3 record: 6-0

Quad 4 record: 4-0

Where ESPN projects Florida in latest March Mardness

Joe Lunardi has Florida as his next four out in his latest bracketology released Tuesday. The first four out are Villanova, Cincinnati, Washington State and Gonzaga, followed by Oregon, Kansas State, Florida and Butler.

Where CBS Sports projects Florida in latest March Madness

Jerry Palm has Florida as one of his first four out in his latest bracketology released Monday. Florida is joined by Seton Hall, Butler and Oregon as one of the first four out.

Where Fox Sports projects Florida in latest March Madness

Mike DeCourcy has Florida as one of his next four out in his latest bracketology. Gonzaga, Virginia, Villanova and Nevada are the first four out, followed by Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida and Drake.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Where Florida Gators basketball stands in latest bracketology