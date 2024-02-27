Where Florida basketball stands in updated March Madness projections

Florida basketball is still on track to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

The No. 24 Florida Gators (19-8, 9-5 SEC) host Missouri on Wednesday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network), before traveling for a big showdown on Saturday at No. 18 South Carolina (noon, ESPN).

Florida has won eight of its last 10 games, with the lone losses coming by one-point at Texas A&M and by five points in overtime at No. 13 Alabama.

Clayton recognized: Rick Pitino praises Florida basketball guard Walter Clayton Jr. in postgame interview

Big contribution: Florida basketball freshman bigs step up with starting C Micah Handlogten in foul trouble

Of UF's final four games, two are Quad 1 opportunities -- at South Carolina and home against No. 13 Alabama on March 5. Florida could cement a trip to the NCAA Tournament with one win in its final four games. But the Gators also could continue to move up the seed line with wins over Quad 1 opponents.

"Over the last month and a half or so we’ve played like a top-10 team in America analytically," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "So we’ve shown the ability to do it, and, you know, going from good to great, making that next step in my mind, it’s all about that consistency piece."

Florida basketball resume, NET rankings

NET ranking: 30

KenPom ranking: 25

Quad 1 record: 4-8

Quad 2 record: 2-0

Quad 3 record: 7-0

Quad 4 record: 6-0

Where ESPN projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Joe Lunardi has Florida as a 6-seed, facing 11-seed Indiana State in Pittsburgh, Pa., in his latest bracketology released on Tuesday. Indiana State's most famous alum is NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird. Creighton is the 3-seed in the bracket.

Where CBS Sports projects Florida basketball in March Madness

Jerry Palm has Florida as an 8-seed, facing 9-seed Florida Atlantic in Charlotte, N.C. in his latest bracketology released on Monday. The game would pit Florida coach Todd Golden against former UF assistant and FAU coach Dusty May, who led the Owls on a Cinderella run on the Final Four last season. North Carolina is the 1 seed in the bracket.

Where Fox Sports projects Florida basketball in March Madness

Mike DeCourcy has Florida as a 7-seed, facing 10-seed Gonzaga in his latest bracketology released Tuesday. Marquette, coached by former UF basketball assistant Shaka Smart, is the 2 seed in the backet.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Where Florida Gators basketball projects in NCAA Tournament bracketology