Where Florida basketball stands in updated March Madness projections

Florida basketball still finds itself squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the first week of February.

The Florida Gators (15-7, 5-4 SEC) picked up their first Quad 1 win of the season with a 94-91 overtime upset at No. 15 Kentucky, but followed that up with a heartbreaking 67-66 loss at Texas A&M.

The loss snapped UF's four-game win streak and dropped the Gators to 2-4 on the road this season.

Florida has a bye during the week before hosting No. 11 Auburn (18-4, 7-2 SEC) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., SEC Network) in another critical Quad 1 opportunity. The Gators are 9-1 at home this season.

Florida has been one of the most dynamic offenses in the SEC this season, ranking third in the SEC in scoring offense at 84.9 points per game. The Gators have scored 70 points or more in 20 of 22 games this season.

Defensively, Florida has room for growth, as the Gators rank 12th in the SEC in scoring defense (77.0 ppg allowed), 12th in field goal percentage defense (.431) and 10th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.331).

Florida basketball resume, NET rankings

NET ranking: 41

KenPom ranking: 33

Quad 1 record: 1-7

Quad 2 record: 3-0

Quad 3 record: 7-0

Quad 4 record: 4-0

Where ESPN projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Joe Lunardi has Florida as one of his last four in his latest bracketology released Monday, with Butler, Washington State and Seton Hall. Lunardi has the Gators as an 11-seed playing 11-seed Butler in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

Where CBS Sports projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Jerry Palm has Florida as a nine-seed in his latest bracketology released Monday. Palm has the Gators facing 8-seed Utah in Memphis, Tenn., in the South Region, with Houston as the 1 seed.

Where Fox Sports projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Mike DeCourcy has Florida as one of his first four teams out in his latest bracketology released on Tuesday. Joining Florida as the first four teams out of the tournament are Villanova, Kansas State and Memphis.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Where Florida Gators basketball stands in bracketology