Where Florida basketball stands in updated March Madness projections

Florida basketball is continuing its path towards its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021.

The Florida Gators (18-7, 8-4 SEC) pulled off wins over LSU and Georgia last week to break into the AP Top 25 at No. 24. It's the first time that UF has earned a national ranking since Dec. 6, 2021, when the Gators were ranked 20th.

Overall, Florida has won seven of its last eight, with the lone loss coming by one point at Texas A&M on Feb. 3.

"It’s a good accomplishment, a really nice accomplishment for our team to be recognized for the way we’ve been playing," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "But the thing we talked a lot about, if we’re looking back at the end of March and we’re saying, ‘When we got ranked 24th that was the highlight of our season,’ then we’re going to be disappointed."

Florida has an opportunity to enhance its NCAA Tournament resume on Wednesday night at No. 13 Alabama (18-7, 10-2 SEC). It's one of three remaining Quad 1 opportunities on UF's regular season schedule. In March, Florida will play at No. 20 South Carolina (March 2), then get a rematch with No. 13 Alabama (March 5) at the O'Connell Center.

"If everyone is out there firing, we can go out and win a national championship," Florida freshman forward Thomas Haugh said. "That’s our goal eventually and once we get to March Madness that’s the first goal. But then once we get there, it’s to go win the thing."

Florida basketball resume, NET rankings

NET ranking: 28

KenPom ranking: 27

Quad 1 record: 3-7

Quad 2 record: 3-0

Quad 3 record: 7-0

Quad 4 record: 5-0

Where ESPN projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Joe Lunardi has Florida as a 7-seed, facing 10-seed Nevada in Charlotte, N.C., in his latest bracketology released on Tuesday. Nevada is coached by former Indiana basketball legend Steve Alford.

Where CBS Sports projects Florida basketball in March Madness

Jerry Palm has Florida as an 8-seed, facing 9-seed Boise State in Memphis, Tenn. in his latest bracketology released on Monday. Houston is the 1 seed in the bracket.

Where Fox Sports projects Florida basketball in March Madness

Mike DeCourcy has Florida as a 7-seed, facing 10-seed Nebraska in his latest bracketology released Tuesday. Kansas is the 2 seed in the bracket.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Where Florida Gators basketball stands in NCAA Tournament projections