Where Florida basketball stands in updated March Madness projections

Florida basketball enhanced its NCAA Tournament resume with an 81-65 win over No. 12 Auburn on Saturday.

The Florida Gators (16-7, 6-4 SEC) have put themselves in strong position to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021 but need to close league play strong to ensure a berth to the Big Dance. Florida next plays Tuesday night at home against LSU (8 p.m., SEC Network).

Of UF's eight remaining games, three project as Quad 1 opportunities -- at No. 15 Alabama (Feb. 21), at No. 11 South Carolina (March 2) and home against No. 16 Alabama (March 5).

Delivering knockout blow: 'Time to grow up' UF basketball stays strong in second half to hold down No. 11 Auburn

Passing grades: Grading Florida basketball players, coaches at midpoint of SEC season

"We're in a great spot right now," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "But we've got to control the controllables and worry about LSU. Just as quickly as we entered this really safe space and really good spot if you don't take care of the games on your schedule that you should - and LSU is not going to be an easy game by any stretch."

Florida basketball resume, NET rankings

NET ranking: 33

KenPom ranking: 27

Quad 1 record: 2-7

Quad 2 record: 3-0

Quad 3 record: 7-0

Quad 4 record: 4-0

Where ESPN projects Florida basketball in latest March Madness

Joe Lunardi has Florida as an 8-seed, facing 9-seed Washington State in Indianapolis in his latest bracketology released on Tuesday. Purdue is the No. 1 seed in the bracket. The game would present an interesting storyline in pitting Golden against Washington State coach Kyle Smith, who was one of his mentors. Golden worked under Smith at Columbia and San Francisco.

Where CBS Sports projects Florida basketball in March Madness

Jerry Palm has Florida as an 8-seed, facing 9-seed Saint Mary's in Memphis, Tenn. in his latest bracketology released on Monday. Houston is the 1 seed in the bracket. The game would present another interesting storyline in pitting Golden against another mentor, Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett. Golden played under Bennett at Saint Mary's from 2004-08.

Where Fox Sports projects Florida basketball in March Madness

Mike DeCourcy has Florida as an 11-seed, facing 6-seed Florida Atlantic in his latest bracketology released on Tuesday. The game would pit Golden against FAU coach and former UF basketball assistant Dusty May, who led the Owls to a Final Four trip last season.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Where Florida Gators basketball stands in NCAA Tournament bracketology