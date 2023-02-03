Where Florida baseball lands in preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

College baseball programs across the country are preparing for the upcoming season, which is set to start Feb. 17 on baseball diamonds around the nation, including Condron Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.

On Thursday, USA TODAY Sports released the preseason baseball coaches poll. The Florida Gators found themselves ranked No. 5 in the initial rankings behind the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Stanford Cardinals, Texas A&M Aggies to round out the top five. The Tigers, Vols, and defending champion Ole Miss Rebels were the only teams to receive first-place votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

1

LSU

0-0

764 (23)

2

Tennessee

0-0

741 (6)

3

Stanford

0-0

687

4

Texas A&M

0-0

610

5

Florida

0-0

570

6

Arkansas

0-0

569

7

Ole Miss

0-0

546 (2)

8

Oklahoma State

0-0

509

9

Vanderbilt

0-0

501

10

Wake Forest

0-0

497

11

Louisville

0-0

393

12

North Carolina

0-0

369

13

East Carolina

0-0

355

14

Maryland

0-0

331

15

UCLA

0-0

330

16

Virginia Tech

0-0

314

17

Texas Christian

0-0

284

18

Miami

0-0

246

19

Southern Miss

0-0

242

20

Virginia

0-0

199

21

Texas Tech

0-0

137

22

North Carolina State

0-0

131

23

Oregon State

0-0

110

24

Texas

0-0

104

25

Oregon

0-0

74

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 72; Alabama 58; Oklahoma 41; UC Santa Barbara 40; Florida State 32; South Carolina 29; Connecticut 29; Georgia Tech 24; Rutgers 22; Notre Dame 19; Clemson 15; Arizona 13; Mississippi State 12; Texas State 8; Rice 6; Gonzaga 6; Georgia 6; Duke 6; Dallas Baptist 6; Charlotte 4; Wofford 3; Georgia Southern 3; San Diego 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Campbell 2

