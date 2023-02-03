Where Florida baseball lands in preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
College baseball programs across the country are preparing for the upcoming season, which is set to start Feb. 17 on baseball diamonds around the nation, including Condron Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.
On Thursday, USA TODAY Sports released the preseason baseball coaches poll. The Florida Gators found themselves ranked No. 5 in the initial rankings behind the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Stanford Cardinals, Texas A&M Aggies to round out the top five. The Tigers, Vols, and defending champion Ole Miss Rebels were the only teams to receive first-place votes.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
1
LSU
0-0
764 (23)
2
Tennessee
0-0
741 (6)
3
Stanford
0-0
687
4
Texas A&M
0-0
610
5
Florida
0-0
570
6
0-0
569
7
Ole Miss
0-0
546 (2)
8
Oklahoma State
0-0
509
9
Vanderbilt
0-0
501
10
Wake Forest
0-0
497
11
Louisville
0-0
393
12
0-0
369
13
East Carolina
0-0
355
14
Maryland
0-0
331
15
UCLA
0-0
330
16
Virginia Tech
0-0
314
17
Texas Christian
0-0
284
18
Miami
0-0
246
19
Southern Miss
0-0
242
20
Virginia
0-0
199
21
Texas Tech
0-0
137
22
North Carolina State
0-0
131
23
Oregon State
0-0
110
24
0-0
104
25
0-0
74
Others Receiving Votes
Auburn 72; Alabama 58; Oklahoma 41; UC Santa Barbara 40; Florida State 32; South Carolina 29; Connecticut 29; Georgia Tech 24; Rutgers 22; Notre Dame 19; Clemson 15; Arizona 13; Mississippi State 12; Texas State 8; Rice 6; Gonzaga 6; Georgia 6; Duke 6; Dallas Baptist 6; Charlotte 4; Wofford 3; Georgia Southern 3; San Diego 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Campbell 2
Related
Two Gators make College Sports Wire's first 2023 NFL mock draft
Florida basketball adds Australian center to 2023 recruiting class
Former Florida DC heads back to NFL for assistant coach job, per report
5-star 2025 EDGE rusher gives Gators perfect score after visit
Former Gators safety earns East-West Shrine Bowl defensive MVP award
List
2023 Florida Baseball Preview: Catchers
List
Billy Napier open to boosting quarterback room this spring
List
Final 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings following NSD
List
Pat Dooley's quick takes from Florida's huge upset over Tennessee
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.