Where Florida baseball lands in 5 major polls at end of regular season

Florida baseball finished its 2023 regular season taking two of three from the Kentucky Wildcats on the road to secure a share of the Southeastern Conference title and the top seed in the conference tournament. It also raised the Gators to some of their highest rankings of the spring.

The SEC has a solid presence among the top 10 with the LSU Tigers finding some stability after a rough patch and Arkansas Razorbacks also maintaining a high ranking. The Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers were the only other schools to consistently appear in the top 25.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look below at the latest tally from the five major polls for Week 14 of college baseball action, four of which has the Gators ranked second while the fifth has them at No. 3.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

D1Baseball Top 25

Advertisement

Wake Forest (45-9) Florida (42-13) Stanford (37-14) Arkansas (39-15) Louisiana State (42-13) Clemson (39-17) Coastal Carolina (37-17) Vanderbilt (37-17) Connecticut (40-13) Oregon State (39-16) Miami (37-18) Virginia (44-11) Tennessee (38-18) Campbell (41-13) East Carolina (41-15) Southern Miss (37-16) Dallas Baptist (42-13) Oklahoma State (37-16) Auburn (33-19) Texas (38-18) West Virginia (39-16) Boston College (34-17) Maryland (37-19) Alabama (38-17) Kentucky (36-17)

Perfect Game Top 25

Wake Forest (45-9) Florida (42-13) Stanford (37-14) Arkansas (39-15) Clemson (39-17) Louisiana State (42-13) Miami (37-18) Coastal Carolina (37-17) Tennessee (38-18) Vanderbilt (37-17) Dallas Baptist (42-13) Virginia (44-11) Auburn (33-19) Connecticut (40-13) East Carolina (41-15) Alabama (38-17) Duke (35-19) Indiana State (38-14) Boston College (34-17) West Virginia (39-16) Campbell (41-13) South Carolina (38-17) Oklahoma State (37-16) Southern Miss (37-16) Kentucky (36-17)

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Advertisement

Wake Forest (45-9) Stanford (37-14) Florida (42-13) Arkansas (39-15) Louisiana State (42-13) Virginia (44-11) Clemson (39-17) Miami (37-18) Indiana State (38-14) Oral Roberts (43-11) Coastal Carolina (37-17) Southern Miss (37-16) Texas (38-18) Oklahoma State (37-16) Vanderbilt (37-17) Auburn (33-19) Oregon State (39-16) West Virginia (39-16) Alabama (38-17) Connecticut (40-13) Dallas Baptist (42-13) Maryland (37-19) Kent State (40-14) East Carolina (41-15) Tennessee (38-18) South Carolina (38-17) Duke (35-19) UCSB (35-17) Boston College (34-17) Campbell (41-13)

Baseball America Top 25

Wake Forest (45-9) Florida (42-13) Arkansas (39-15) Stanford (37-14) Louisiana State (42-13) Vanderbilt (37-17) Clemson (39-17) Coastal Carolina (37-17) Virginia (44-11) Miami (37-18) East Carolina (41-15) Oklahoma State (37-16) Texas (38-18) West Virginia (39-16) Campbell (41-13) Dallas Baptist (42-13) Oregon State (39-16) Tennessee (38-18) Duke (35-19) Auburn (33-19) Kentucky (36-17) South Carolina (38-17) Connecticut (40-13) Maryland (36-19) Indiana State (38-14)

Read more

Advertisement

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1369]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire