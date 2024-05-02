'Be where your feet are': Cowgirl OF Scotland David put injury worries behind her

May 1—Scotland David is always where her feet are.

On Sunday, it was in the batter's box at Cowgirl Stadium in the bottom of the fifth inning. Moments later, her feet were rounding second base after she hit the walk-off RBI to run rule Kansas, 9-1.

"Be where your feet are" has long been a motto for coach Kenny Gajewski. He wants his players to make the most of the present and worry about the future when it gets here, but he wanted David to be where her feet will be.

He wants her to prioritize her future so he may one day see her running around with her kids. And David playing softball, Gajewski believes, puts that in jeopardy.

The senior outfielder's knees went under the knife four times during her sophomore and junior years.

She tore her right meniscus while wakeboarding in the summer of 2020, tore her left meniscus while working out in the spring of 2022 and tore her right meniscus again in practice in the fall of 2022. A year after her most recent right meniscus tear, she chose to have the cartilage removed.

David said Gajewski urged her to medically retire multiple times leading up to her senior season.

"Some days I was very close. Some days nobody could've talked me into it," David said. "In the end, I decided I didn't want an injury to take away some of my eligibility because it's so precious the four years that were given."

The decision to continue her playing career was a joyous one to David's teammates and family.

And while Gajewski respected it, he's still worried about her long term health.

"But I can't keep hounding her. She's a big kid. She can make decisions. I have just wanted her to think through all that stuff," he said.

"I want her to be healthy. I don't think she's healthy, but I think it tells you about her toughness and her will and her passion. It's the 'Cowgirl Way,' and it's really cool to see."

David was in rehab for six months after the meniscectomy and has spent countless hours in the weight room with strength and conditioning assistant Chance Marek and volunteer assistant Mike Viramontez ever since.

"I feel like I've strengthened the muscles around my knee," David said. "It has been really cool waking up every day and I'm like, 'Wow, I don't have to hold a handle when I go down the stairs.'"

Going into the season, she believed strongly in her ability to play softball without compromising her post career life.

"Except for days it rains. I'm a little achy," David said. "I think I have some arthritis, but once I get going, there's no stopping."

The rainy days serve as a reminder that David is one literal misstep away from irrevocably altering her quality of life in her 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond, but she can't allow herself to think that way.

What that means, where she'll go from there, can wait for another day.

"I love to be where my feet are," David said.