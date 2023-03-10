Where do the Falcons pick in each round of the 2023 NFL draft?

The NFL issued compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday but the Atlanta Falcons did not receive any.

Despite losing their leading tackler, Foye Oluokun, to the Jaguars in free agency, the Falcons didn’t qualify for any additional compensation due to the players they added last offseason.

Now that the draft order has been finalized, here’s a look at each of Atlanta’s nine picks in 2023.

Round 1: Pick No. 8

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Round 2: Pick No. 44

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Round 3: Pick No. 75

AP Photo/John Locher)

Round 4: Pick No. 110 (from Titans)

(Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Round 4: Pick No. 113

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Round 5: Pick No. 159 (from Jaguars)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Round 7: Pick No. 224 (from Raiders)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Round 7: Pick No. 225

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Round 7: Pick No. 245 (from Bills)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-related id=110967,110964,110947,110937,110896,110903,110856]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire