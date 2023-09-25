Where are the explosive plays? More run game needed? | Texas Tech football Q&A session

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — For as much frustration as the Texas Tech football program has experienced in recent years, the Red Raiders reached a rare low Saturday. With a 20-13 loss at West Virginia, Texas Tech sank to 1-3 for only the second time in 30 years. (The other time was in 2020).

Tech opened the season losing as a two-touchdown favorite at Wyoming and was about a touchdown favorite at WVU, the media's preseason pick to finish last in a 14-team Big 12.

The Red Raiders have lots of questions to answer, lest they fall far short of their goals. Each week, A-J readers get to ask questions after the game. Here's the latest batch.

Q: Where is the explosive offense plays? No separation from wide receivers or quarterbacks not seeing the field?

Now what?: Tyler Shough being out again could mean Texas Tech football turns more to Tahj Brooks

DW: I think I have a more pertinent question regarding the explosive plays: Where are the receivers' hands? This team's had too many drops over the first month, and they seem to come at the worst times. It's one thing if you're playing a bunch of young, first-time starters. That's not the case, though. Clean up that issue, and it would go a long way toward solving one problem.

As to the second question, receivers and quarterbacks both have been at fault at different times.

Regarding explosive plays, Tech has eight plays of 30 yards or more, tied for 67th out of 133 FBS teams. They had no such plays Saturday and dropped from tied for 40th. In plays of 20 yards or more, which is closer to what coaches define as explosive, the Red Raiders have 19 (three Saturday), tied for 63rd out of the 133.

Details on the deals: What Texas Tech football coaches are making under new, multi-year contracts

Texas Tech wide receiver Jerand Bradley, right, celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive tackle Caleb Rogers (76) during the Red Raiders' 20-13 loss Saturday at West Virginia. It was Bradley's third touchdown catch of the season.

Q: Where is the run game?

DW: Tahj Brooks's going for around 150 yards two weeks in a row has boosted his average to 104.3 yards per game for the season, third in the Big 12.

With those two performances and what Tyler Shough did in the quarterback run game, Tech's averaging 162 yards on the ground. That's both higher than what the Red Raiders have averaged in any season since 2015 and nearly identical to how they finished in 2022 (159.4 per game), 2021 (159.1) and 2020 (161.8).

Q: Why do we wait to run the ball?

DW: Who do you prefer be ignored in the game plan? Myles Price, who had a touchdown catch in each of the first three games? The tight ends, who caught a touchdown pass in each of the first three games and for whom Tech fans have clamored for two years? Jerand Bradley, who was preseason all-Big 12? Drae McCray, whose speed is supposed to — and likely still will — make him a weapon. Xavier White, Nehemiah Martinez and Jordan Brown?

Tahj Brooks, with 19 carries in week three and 25 in week four, is seeing the ball more than anybody.

I think the above illustrates Tech has a lot of solid-not-spectacular options, so different players will be featured in different games and at different times within a game.

Q: What is in the pipeline as far as OL talent? We need lots of beasts.

DW: Young offensive linemen who have stood out are Sheridan Wilson at center, Jacoby Jackson and Kaden Carr at guard, Ty Buchanan and Matt Keeler at tackle. None is older than a third-year sophomore. Tech loses a lot next season, including the starters at center and both guard positions, but there's a framework there for a solid line the next few years.

Carr's one of four scholarship offensive linemen who are true freshmen, and four more high-school linemen are committed to sign in December.

Q: Do you think this is a team itching to find its footing, a chemistry to jive? Hope the quarterback is OK.

DW: Absolutely. The disturbing part is this team shouldn't lack chemistry, not with it being largely the same cast that won so many close games last season and finished in impressive fashion against Mississippi in the Texas Bowl.

For as well as Tahj Brooks has run the ball the past two weeks, I think the Red Raiders miss SaRodorick Thompson and the elusiveness he provided.

Now Tyler Shough is going to miss extended time for the third year in a row with a broken fibula. That's not going to help the Red Raiders find their footing either, even if many Tech watchers wanted to see more of Behren Morton. They can't win with him going 13 for 37, the way he did Saturday. That dropped his career completion percentage to 53.2. You're looking for a completion rate in the mid- to high-60s in this style of offense.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Where are the explosive plays? | Texas Tech football Q&A session