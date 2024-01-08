Where experts rank Penn State in their way-too-early Top 25 projections

The college football season reaches its pinnacle tonight, with Michigan and Washington facing off in the CFP National Championship game. However, it is never too early to look at the 2024 season, especially when predicting what the Top 25 will look like this August.

Penn State ended its 2023 season on a sour note, losing to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. With several players off to the NFL and two new coordinators now in the fold, it will be an exciting offseason to watch from a fan’s perspective. Some interesting pieces have come in through the transfer Portal, including Julian Fleming and Nolan Rucci. Can they be difference-makers? Only time will tell.

The Nittany Lions opened up this past season as the nation’s seventh-ranked team. If I had to guess, that would be the ceiling for a preseason Top-25 ranking, the more likely spot being between 10 and 12. Let’s see where some college football experts rank Penn State in their way-too-early Top 25 projections.

Ranking: 11th

McMurphy from the Action Network gets us started with a realistic and fair ranking of the Nittany Lions heading into next season. His rankings put Penn State as the fourth-highest Big Ten behind Michigan, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Ranking: 11th

There is definitely a theme with most of the way-too-early projections: the number 11. Many experts, including Joel Reuter from Bleacher Report, seem to think the Nittany Lions fit right into the spot right outside the top 10.

Ranking: 15th

From Sporting News, Bender is our first expert to veer away from ranking the Nittany Lions at the eleventh position. He puts the Nittany Lions in the 15th spot of his way-too-early Top 25 rankings. He wonders whether James Franklin and the Nittany Lions can win the big game against better opponents. Once again, Penn State is behind Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon, but Bender also slots in the Washington Huskies at number nine ahead of Penn State.

Ranking: 11th

247 Sports, Brad Crawford also ranks the Nittany Lions eleventh. It sure seems that experts aren’t too confident in Penn State to win that big game. Until they do, experts seem reluctant to put the Nittany Lions ahead of their Big Ten rivals.

