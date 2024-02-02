Where experts have Auburn basketball projected in NCAA Tournament with 10 games left

Twenty-one games into the regular season, Auburn basketball is still looking to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume with a Quadrant 1 win. The Tigers have had four chances to get one, but haven't been able to put it together in road contests at Appalachian State, Alabama, Baylor or Mississippi State.

Auburn will get another shot to get it done at Ole Miss on Saturday (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network), but it won't be easy. The Rebels, despite falling by 23 points in Neville Arena on Jan. 20, are undefeated at home this season.

Coach Bruce Pearl's team does, however, have six Quadrant 2 victories. That's tied with Purdue and Utah State for the most in the country.

Here are a few of the latest projections for where the Tigers will land in the NCAA Tournament:

USA TODAY

Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus teamed up in USA TODAY's latest projections, slotting Auburn as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region. Heavy hitters in that region include No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Iowa State and No. 3 Illinois.

ESPN

Joe Lunardi of ESPN dropped his most recent projections Friday morning. He's got Auburn as a No. 4 seed in the Spokane pod, set to play No. 13 Akron. SEC teams above the Tigers include Tennessee (2) and Alabama (3). Kentucky is a No. 5 seed.

Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) celebrates his dunk as Auburn Tigers takes on Ole Miss Rebels at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Ole Miss Rebels 82-59.

HoopsHD

The Tigers are a No. 6 seed in John Stalica's predictions. He pit Auburn against No. 11 Indiana State in the Memphis pod. If the Tigers were to top the Sycamores, they'd have to play the winner of No. 3 Creighton and No. 14 Louisiana Tech.

1-3-1 Sports

Auburn is a No. 5 seed in 1-3-1 Sports' latest projections. The company doesn't split teams into pods or regions, but the Tigers are joined in the 5-seed line by Dayton, Texas Tech and Oklahoma. Those teams are No. 18, No. 29 and No. 27 in the NET rankings, respectively. Auburn is at No. 8.

CBS

Jerry Palm's predictions haven't been updated since before the Tigers trampled Vanderbilt on Wednesday, but he placed Pearl's squad as a No. 5 seed versus No. 12 Samford. Similar to Lunardi, he's also got the Tigers in Spokane.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly on Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball NCAA Tournament projections from experts