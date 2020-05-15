Where every state stands on the timeline for opening the 2020 NFL season

It’s that time of year when NFL teams should be heading into their final month of operations before wrapping the offseason with a full squad veteran minicamp in mid-June. Instead, the league’s power brokers are still trying to figure out when franchises across the country will be allowed to resume their operations — and if there is any hope of training camps or the regular season starting on time.



Aside from the obvious health and safety template that the league is furiously trying to piece together on its own, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the players’ union have remained forceful on two overriding points: No facilities can open until all state governments with NFL teams in their jurisdiction have cleared the way to resume operations; and no measures will be taken that will violate the health and safety guidelines set forth in each individual locality.



What the state bodies are saying about the NFL season carries weight. And while it’s all speculative until the pressure point of a late July opening rolls around, some of the governors with significant power over the process have made some telling comments or put forth important guidelines.



With that in mind, we looked at all 23 states with teams in play and focused on what the governors have been saying about the NFL’s fall schedule or their plan to reopen their states to normal business coming out of the summer.



Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald talks with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during training camp in 2017. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona

(Arizona Cardinals)

Most recent projection (May 12): Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted that professional sports teams would be free to resume operations with a “limited” reopening on May 16. Ducey indicated there would be no fans allowed as part of those operations and that franchises would be expected to “implement public health protections and CDC guidelines” as part of the reopening process.

California

Most recent projection (May 7): Gov. Gavin Newsom reiterated doubt that NFL games could be played in his state in the fall — even without fans.

“It’s difficult for me to imagine a stadium that’s filled until we have immunity, until we have a vaccine,” Newsom said in a media briefing. “… Imagine what the league — broadly, leagues — do when one or two of their key personnel or players are tested positive. Do they quarantine the rest of the team if an offensive lineman is practicing with a defensive lineman, and they are tested positive? What happens to the rest of the line? What happens for the game coming up next weekend? It’s inconceivable to me that that’s not a likely scenario. … It’s a very tough question for these leagues to answer, because they must have a safety-first, health-first mindset — and there are conditions that persist in this state and this nation that make reopening very, very challenging.”

Construction continues on SoFi Stadium, slated to open for the 2020 season and house the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Daniel Slim/AFP)

Colorado

Most recent projection (May 11): Gov. Jared Polis has yet to make any substantial comments on the reopening of sports leagues in Colorado or the viability of playing any form of NFL games in the fall. However, Polis has indicated he’d likely follow the lead of the Western States pact — a joint effort between officials in Colorado, California, Washington, Nevada and Oregon to determine the best moves to combat COVID-19. Three other governors in those states (California’s Newsom, Washington’s Jay Inslee and Nevada’s Steve Sisolak) will also be making their own decisions with NFL franchises.

Newsom has already cast significant doubt on NFL games being played in his state, while Sisolak hasn’t made a substantial comment on the subject. Inslee said he could envision games being played with fan limitations but said the prospect remains up in the air until there is more clarity on the spread of COVID-19 in the summer. The fifth governor, Oregon’s Kate Brown, does not have an NFL team to consider but has already announced that large gatherings such as sporting events will be prohibited through at least the end of September. That appears to put Newsom and Brown in a “no” column for sporting events in early fall, with Polis, Inslee and Sisolak undecided.

Florida

Most recent projection (May 13): Gov. Ron DeSantis has stated that sports can resume soon in his state, and he invited all professional sports that are shut down in other places to migrate to Florida and play out their seasons.

“What I would tell commissioners of leagues is: ‘If you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for ya in the state of Florida,’ ” DeSantis said at a news conference. “Because we think it’s important, and we know that it can be done safely.”

Speaking specifically of the NFL, DeSantis also told Fox News: “I’ve already spoken with some of our colleges, like the University of Florida. They got a great football stadium, the Swamp, that’s not used on Sundays. So if an NFL team needs a place to land, we could work that out, too.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has offered "The Swamp" as a host site for NFL games in the fall if other state remain closed. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Georgia

(Atlanta Falcons)

Most recent projection (May 13): Gov. Brian Kemp reopened the vast majority of his state in late April and has appeared to be in line with Florida’s DeSantis in moving forward with normal activities. Unlike DeSantis, he has not addressed the NFL’s return directly or the possibility of holding games in front of fans. Kemp continues to advance the opening of his state in a manner suggesting that NFL games will be part of the plan in the fall — particularly with the Atlanta Hawks resuming their operations on May 11 under his statewide guidelines.

“In Georgia, COVID-19 hospitalizations, ventilator use, and the percentage of positive cases continue to drop,” Kemp tweeted on May 13. “However, we remain vigilant in the fight against this dangerous virus. By taking measured steps forward — guided by data, science and the advice of public health experts — we will protect the lives and livelihoods of ALL Georgians.”

Illinois

(Chicago Bears)

Most recent projection (May 7): Gov. J.B. Pritzker directly addressed the NFL’s prospects in a daily coronavirus news conference, suggesting that while games may be played, it may not be in front of fans.

“If the nation isn’t in a state where we can have tens of thousands of people together in a stadium, then I don’t think you’re going to see football opening up to having fans in the stands,” Pritzker said. “… However, you may know that many of the leagues and teams — and I have spoken with many of them — are considering opening their seasons or continuing their seasons without fans in the stands so that people can enjoy sports online or on TV.”

Indiana

(Indianapolis Colts)

Most recent projection (May 1): Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a phased reopening of his state, which included resuming sporting events effective July 4. Holcomb has not addressed the NFL season with specificity, but his full reopening in July suggests that football games will be played as scheduled in the fall. There have been no guidelines set forth on fan attendance.

Indiana's reopening in July suggests that the NFL season could start on time in that state, but could have a different feeling at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Louisiana

(New Orleans Saints)

Most recent projection (April 15): Gov. John Bel Edwards said that he wasn’t prepared “to go down that road to talk about what the situation will be this fall” and has left open the question of when NFL games would return to Louisiana. He added that if games returned and fans were present, “There are gonna have to be some precautions taken and what those might look like, I don’t know.”

Maryland

(Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins)

Most recent projection (May 13): Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting the state’s stay-at-home order on May 15 and has indicated an ease to business restrictions moving forward from that date. However, rules against gatherings of more than 10 people will remain in place in the initial phase of easing restrictions. Hogan has not specifically addressed the fall slate of NFL games or fan attendance, but his plan appears to open the way for operations to resume into a normal schedule in the coming months.

Massachusetts

(New England Patriots)

Most recent projection (May 11): Gov. Charlie Baker set a four-phase reopening plan slated to start May 18. Baker hasn’t given significant guidance on the NFL’s fall schedule or the potential attendance of fans — suggesting instead that the state would adjust as it goes and make determinations on the virus-testing data that comes back as the opening continues though each phase.

“We’re anxious to try to get everybody back up and going as soon as it makes sense,” Baker said. “The goal of the reopening plan is to methodically allow certain businesses, services and activities to resume, protecting public health and limiting a possible resurgence of new COVID-19 cases. … We would like to have a successful opening. Part of the way we have a successful phased opening is people pay attention to and act on the guidance. That, at this point, is sort of universally understood and appreciated as stuff that people can do. People need to understand how important what they do is as individuals and organizations is going to be to the success of reopening as we go forward.”

Michigan

(Detroit Lions)

Most recent projection (May 12): Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a radio interview with WQKI that there is optimism that football could be played in the fall but said the games would likely be without fans.

“There is reason to feel some confidence here,” Whitmer said. “But we also have to measure [people’s] expectations and say life’s going to be different. We’re not going to be filling stadiums in the fall.”

Detroit Lions fans might have to wear their bags (and masks) at home if the NFL season begins on time. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Minnesota

(Minnesota Vikings)

Most recent projection (April 24): Gov. Tim Walz has not made definitive statements about the NFL’s fall schedule but is in the midst of beginning a reopening of the state beginning on May 18. Walz did make previous comments in April regarding the difficulties of staging the wildly popular state fair at the end of August — giving comments that could ultimately reflect on whether NFL games will be returning and if fans would be allowed to view them.

“I wouldn’t make a definitive call [on the fair], but I also don’t want to give any false hope on this,” Walz said in April. “I think it will be difficult to see a State Fair operating. … I don’t know how you social distance in there.”

Missouri

(Kansas City Chiefs)

Most recent projection (May 13): Gov. Mike Parson has not addressed the NFL’s fall schedule or attendance by fans, but his office has been in communication with the league about future plans.

Nevada

(Las Vegas Raiders)

Most recent projection (May 11): Gov. Steve Sisolak has indicated he’ll likely follow the lead of the Western States pact — a joint effort between officials in Colorado, California, Washington, Nevada and Oregon — when it comes to opening to large events such as NFL games. The Western State pact has been an effort for the five states to work together to determine what they believe is the best route to operate and open under COVID-19 protections. It’s notable that three other governors in those states (California’s Newsom, Washington’s Inslee and Colorado’s Polis) all have NFL schedules to consider.

As it stands, California’s Newsom has cast significant doubt on NFL games being played in his state. Washington’s Inslee has said he could envision games being played with fan limitations but said the prospect remains up in the air until there is more clarity on the spread of COVID-19 in the summer. Polis has yet to make a definitive statement. The fifth governor, Oregon’s Kate Brown, does not have an NFL team to consider but has already announced that large gatherings such as sporting events will be prohibited through at least the end of September. That appears to put Newsom and Brown in a “no” column for sporting events in early fall, with Polis and Inslee undecided.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders be able to open Allegiant Stadium on time? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

New Jersey

(New York Giants, New York Jets)

Most recent projection (May 11): Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly declined to comment on the NFL’s fall slate or whether fans could attend games. He has suggested that he will be announcing hard dates in the coming days for the state’s reopening track. That could shed light on where the NFL fits in the equation for New Jersey in the coming months.

New York

(Buffalo Bills)

Most recent projection (May 12): Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly expressed skepticism on the NFL schedule starting on time, as well as the possibility that games are played with fans in the stands. In the process, he has challenged President Donald Trump’s previous assertions that NFL games could begin as regularly scheduled.

“I’d love to see sports back, help with cabin fever, but this isn’t about hopes and dreams and aspirations,” Cuomo said in a late April news conference. “None of us like being here. Follow the data, follow the science, let the professionals tell us when it’s safe to reopen.”

Asked if the Bills could start training camp on time in July, Cuomo told reporters to ask him the question “in June.”

North Carolina

(Carolina Panthers)

Most recent projection (May 14): Gov. Roy Cooper has not made substantial comments on the NFL schedule in the fall, but began a multiphase reopening of the North Carolina economy on May 8. He has said that any future decisions about businesses and gatherings would lean on the data that flows in during each phase of reopening the state.

“Our COVID-19 decisions are guided by the data and science,” Cooper said. “We’ll use the time in this [Phase 1] to keep a careful eye on the indicators before we are ready to announce the start of Phase Two.”

Ohio

(Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns)

Most recent projection (May 14): Gov. Mike DeWine gave some element of guidance on football in the fall when he told The Toledo Blade that Ohio State could have a college football season in 2020. However, he expressed skepticism and caution, raising the question of whether fans could be in attendance.

“Well, look, first of all, it’s much, much too early,” DeWine told the Blade. “The one thing we’ve found about this virus is there’s a lot we don’t know about it. We’re going to have respect for it. … I would certainly think [Ohio State] could figure out how to do a season. Can we go watch them? I think it’s much too early to be making that [decision].”

Pennsylvania

(Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Most recent projection (May 14): Gov. Tom Wolf has refused to commit to the NFL season opening in his state with fans in attendance, telling reporters that changing conditions will be monitored before any decisions are made to open up sports again. Perhaps more telling is some of Wolf’s tough talk for some lawmakers who have refused to follow stay-at-home orders. In a statement on May 11, Wolf said violators of lockdown orders were committing a “cowardly act” that put others in danger. While that might not address the NFL’s season directly, Wolf appears to be in the same camp with governors like California’s Gavin Newsom and New York’s Andrew Cuomo when it comes to forcefully standing their ground against outside pressure to open up sports (or anything else) before it’s deemed safe.



Tennessee

(Tennessee Titans)

Most recent projection (May 12): Gov. Bill Lee reopened the state at the beginning of May but has continued to extend social distancing guidelines. He has not made a substantial statement about the opening of the NFL season or potential fan attendance, but his rollout plan is aimed at continuing to move the state back to normal business into the fall.



Texas

(Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans)

Most recent projection (May 6): Gov. Greg Abbott has opened the state at an aggressive pace, with the reopening of gyms one of the final hurdles that will be cleared on May 18. Abbott has not made significant statements about the NFL’s fall schedule but has a close relationship with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is on President Trump’s advisory committee for opening the country. Texas appears aimed at a return to all normal business by the fall.



Washington

(Seattle Seahawks)

Most recent projection (May 11): Gov. Jay Inslee has said he could envision games returning in the fall with some fan limitations. His four-phase plan to reopen Washington includes a return to “professional sports without audience participation” in Phase 3, which could kick off as early as July 1. Inslee has said the phases will be graduated as more Covid-19 data becomes available. It’s worth noting that Washington is part of the Western States Pact, a joint effort with officials in Colorado, California, Nevada and Oregon to navigate reopening under coronavirus restrictions.



Within that pact, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has cast significant doubt on NFL games being played in his state in the fall. Oregon’s Kate Brown does not have an NFL team to consider but has already announced that large gatherings such as sporting events will be prohibited through at least the end of September. The decisions of other governors in the pact could have an impact on Inslee’s decisions.



Wisconsin

(Green Bay Packers)

Most recent projection (May 14): Gov. Tony Evers had his stay-at-home order thrown out by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, raising some question over whether Evers may have any say over when the NFL season can resume in the state. Evers reacted to the court decision by calling Wisconsin “the wild west” on MSNBC and said the decision wiped out any statewide measures in place to guard against coronavirus.



“There are no restrictions at all across the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “… So at this point in time … there is nothing that’s compelling people to do anything other than having chaos here.”



If that court decision remains the status quo, the city of Green Bay or Brown County could be the only bodies that could restrict NFL games or the attendance of fans.





