Where every SEC team ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 5

The 2023 has been an interesting one, especially for the SEC, as the halfway point of the season approaches. The reigning national champions have been holding on strong to the No. 1 spot, while a dynasty fell all the way to No. 13. With plenty of time left in the season, a lot can change.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) offers a look at how strong, or weak, all 133 FBS are. Though the rankings everyone values highly are human-made polls, the FPI offers a non-biased, algorithmic look at the college football landscape.

The SEC in 2023 has not been as dominant as it has been in recent seasons. See where all 14 teams currently rank at the national level and within the conference.

Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 102

Just like last season, Vanderbilt opened the season with a few wins and then fell off once conference play began. Clark Lea still has his work cut out for him if he wants to see the Commodores achieve at least some sort of national relevance.

Mississippi State

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 45

Quite a big jump in the national rankings to go from 102 to 45, but the Bulldogs of Starkville still sit near the bottom of the SEC. There are some very talented players on this roster, but they just can’t get one over on the elites of the conference.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: No. 40

There were some extremely high hopes for South Carolina heading into the 2023 college football season. Instead, the Gamecocks sit at 2-3 with limited time to turn things around.

Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

National rank: No. 37

The Gators began the season with a bit of a sour note, but have since been able to play some decent football. The loss to Kentucky in Week 5 stung a bit, but this team’s playing for a quality bowl game, not the College Football Playoff.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 36

The Razorbacks have the talent to compete, but things have just not been going their way. If Sam Pittman and Arkansas were in the SEC East, things may be different. However, being in the SEC West requires near perfection.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 35

Missouri is on a run right now that doesn’t match this ranking. At 5-0, there could be something brewing in Columbia, Missouri. Some serious tests await the Tigers in the coming weeks. They will either rise significantly or fall greatly.

Auburn

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY NETWORK

National rank: No. 32

Hugh Freeze, in his first season with the Auburn Tigers, is impressing. Many believed he would out-perform expectations, but this team is far from bad. At 3-2, the record doesn’t reflect what they are capable of doing on the field. The Iron Bowl takes place at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which is shaping up to be interesting.

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 31

The Wildcats, like Missouri, are on a very solid run. Undefeated through five weeks with some challenging matchups coming up, Kentucky could be the real deal. This national ranking seems a bit low, but that could change quickly with continued success on the field.

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 18

The Volunteers of 2023 aren’t as strong or as hyped as the Tennessee team of 2022. With a handful of tough games ahead, the Volunteers will control their own future. Josh Heupel can further improve his resume by resurrecting this team and finishing the season strong.

Texas A&M

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 16

The Aggies are significantly better than they were in 2022, which doesn’t necessarily mean much considering how low the bar was set. That being said, Texas A&M appears to be getting back on track wit a 4-1 record and the FPI believing the are a quality team.

LSU

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

National rank: No. 14

After a season-opening loss to Florida State, LSU turned things around. Brian Kelly’s squad took a devastating loss on the road to Ole Miss, which killed any chances the Tigers had of reaching the postseason.

Ole Miss

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

National rank: No. 13

Despite a road loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin’s Rebels are playing great. With a 4-1 record, Ole Miss is still in the hunt for a New Year’s six bowl game. It will be an uphill battle to rise up the rankings.

Georgia

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 7

Sure, the Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the polls, but this team is clearly not as dominant as it was the past two seasons. The goal of earning a third-consecutive national championship could be in jeopardy in the coming weeks. Even against weaker opponents, Georgia doesn’t appear to be the same beast it was this time last season.

Alabama

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

National rank: No. 3

Alabama’s Week 2 loss to Texas at home led to a steep fall in the rankings. However, the Crimson Tide have slowly been working their way back. The offense, which was the biggest concern heading into the 2023 season, seems to be steadily improving every week. ESPN’s FPI not only has the as the top SEC team, but the Tide rank inside the top three in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire