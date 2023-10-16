Where every SEC team ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 7

Week 7 of college football was a wild one. Multiple top-10 teams lost and there were a few big shakeups in the latest polls. The SEC is currently being led by Alabama and Georgia, but that could all change in just a few weeks.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) offers a look at how strong, or weak, all 133 FBS are. Though the rankings everyone values highly are human-made polls, the FPI offers a non-biased, algorithmic look at the college football landscape.

With some losses and major wins, nearly all 14 teams in the SEC saw some movement in the power index rankings.

Here’s where the SEC teams stand heading into Week 8.

Vanderbilt

National rank: 101

Vanderbilt moves up two spots from last week, but is still near the bottom of the 133-team FBS rankings.

Mississippi State

National rank: 48

Mississippi State moves up two spots and isn’t ranked horribly low in the grand scheme of things. However, they are second to last in the SEC.

Kentucky

National rank: 43

Kentucky had an impressive start to the season but has fallen mightily. After their second loss of the season, the Wildcats fall five spots in the national rankings and sit near the bottom of the conference.

South Carolina

National rank: 38

Despite being 2-4, the Gamecocks sit at a respectable national ranking of 38. This season has been a disappointment, but the FPI still views South Carolina as somewhat of a strong team.

Auburn

National rank: 37

Expectations were low for Auburn in Hugh Freeze’s first season. After an ugly Week 7, the Tigers fall eight spots to No. 37 in the nation entering Week 8 at 3-3.

Florida

National rank: 35

The Gators had a nightmare start to the 2023 season, but now stand right behind Georgia in the SEC East at 5-2 with an undefeated conference record.

Arkansas

National rank: 31

The Razorbacks made a strong comeback in the second half of the Week 7 road game against Alabama. Despite losing, Arkansas moves up one spot in the latest ranking.

Missouri

National rank: 27

Missouri has one loss on the season and has been a pleasant surprise in the SEC. They look to continue competing in the conference throughout the second half.

Texas A&M

National rank: 17

The Aggies of 2023 are better than the Aggies of 2022. However, at 4-3, things aren’t looking too hot. Despite that, they rank inside the top 20.

Tennessee

National rank: 16

The Vols aren’t as strong as last season, but that doesn’t take away from what they’ve accomplished this year. With some big games coming up, we will know a lot more about this Tennessee team.

Ole Miss

National rank: 12

The Rebels’ one loss to Alabama stands as the lone blemish on the season. A strong team that’s hidden behind the madness and bright lights of other high-profile programs.

LSU

National rank:11

The Tigers out of Baton Rouge had high hopes for this season after winning the SEC West last year. While this season hasn’t been a total bust, it’s not going the way LSU fans had hoped.

Georgia

National rank: 8

Georgia is the top dog in college football, but ESPN’s FPI has them nearly out of the top 10 and the second-strongest team in the SEC. With some big matchups to come, the Dawgs will be tested.

Alabama

National rank: 7

The Crimson Tide is still fighting for a chance to reach the College Football Playoff. They are the strongest team in the SEC and will have to play like it and win the remainder of the games on the regular season schedule.

