Where every SEC team ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 6

Week 6 of college football action was hectic. A few upsets and wild finishes, but there were a few games where the title contenders cemented their status near, or at, the top.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) offers a look at how strong, or weak, all 133 FBS are. Though the rankings everyone values highly are human-made polls, the FPI offers a non-biased, algorithmic look at the college football landscape.

With some losses and major wins, nearly all 14 teams in the SEC saw some movement in the power index rankings.

Here’s where the SEC teams they stand with six regular season games remaining.

Vanderbilt

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 103

Vanderbilt falls one spot in the latest FPI rankings. At the bottom of the SEC, near the bottom of college football.

Mississippi State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 50

Mississippi State falls five spots in the latest FPI rankings. For being ranked No. 13 out 14 in the SEC, The Bulldogs rank in the top 50 when it comes to college football overall.

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 38

The Wildcats fell seven spots following the tough loss to Georgia on the road. There are plenty of games left in the regular season to improve, but the SEC East is not likely to be within reach.

Missouri

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 37

Missouri lost a heartbreaker to LSU to end their undefeated run. They only fall two spots in the FPI rankings.

South Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 36

The Gamecocks may be 2-3, but they are ranked higher than you’d expect. Shane Beamer isn’t having the season he hoped for, though there’s plenty of time to try and turn things around.

Florida

(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Rank: 34

The Gators are in an odd position. They aren’t great, but they are far from bad. Middle of the pack season for Florida and the rankings reflect that.

Arkansas

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 32

The Razorbacks continue to fight for wins, but they’ve been struggling to finish games. A couple of tough matchups for Arkansas in the second half of the season.

Auburn

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rank: 29

Auburn has impressed many in the first half of the 2023 season. Hugh Freeze was expected to field a poor team that would struggle all season. Through six games, they rank as the 29th-strongest team in all of college football.

Tennessee

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 17

The Vols aren’t as strong as they were this time last year, but they are still a decent team. All eyes will be on them in two weeks when Tennessee travels to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama.

Texas A&M

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 15

The Aggies lost to Alabama at home but moved up in the latest FPI rankings. The two losses can’t be ignored, but this team is better than the box score makes it seem.

LSU

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Rank: 14

LSU earned the road win over Missouri, but it wasn’t the prettiest. No change in where the Tigers rank after Week 6.

Ole Miss

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Rank: 11

The Rebels have fought hard the earn the 5-1 record the team should proudly wear. This team looks like the second-best program in the SEC West.

Georgia

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 4

Georgia hosted Kentucky for a highly-anticipated matchup. The Bulldogs had zero issues while blowing out the Wildcats. They move up to No. 4 in the FPI rankings, but still aren’t rated as the strongest team in the SEC.

Alabama

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Rank: 3

Alabama earns the win over Texas A&M on the road and stays put as the third-strongest team in college football, according to ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire