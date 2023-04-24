Here’s where every recruiting service ranks LSU following latest addition

LSU’s 2024 class grew on Saturday with the addition of four-star defensive back Dashawn McBryde.

McBryde, one of the top in-state prospects, is the 15th-best safety in the class according to 247Sports.

Despite being a safety, it was quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan who played a big role in his recruitment. Sloan, who has coached in the state for a decade now, saw his Louisiana connections pay off with the Denham Springs prospect.

McBryde is the 13th commit of LSU’s 2024 class.

With spring ball over, recruiting is about to heat up. The summer is when a lot of dominos fall with some prospects looking to make a commitment before their senior year of high school.

Let’s look at where LSU stands in the latest recruiting rankings now.

On3: 12th

On3’s rankings are a bit different than some other sites.

Obviously, no site is exactly the same because prospects are all seen differently, but it’s more than just that.

On3 values average prospect ranking more than the total. So, that’s why LSU sits at 13th despite having a higher total score than several peers.

LSU’s average commit has a 91.168 but its 13 commits are more than any team that sits in front of them. This could even out over time with several five-stars considering LSU.

247Sports: 4th

LSU sits in a better position on 247Sports. The Tigers rank fourth with only Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan above them.

According to 247, LSU has nine four-stars and four three-stars. LSU’s yet to add a five-star with an 89.84 average recruit rating. That’s the lowest average rating in the top 10.

LSU could boost that average this week with the addition of Trey’Dez Green, scheduled to commit on Wednesday.

ESPN: 4th

Like 247, ESPN is high on LSU’s class.

“Brian Kelly’s first full class at the helm was among the best in the country, He has the Tigers off to a fast start for 2024, securing his QB this past fall in Colin Hurley,” ESPN wrote.

ESPN highlights TE Tayvion Galloway and S Maurice Williams as two players to know.

Rivals: 3rd

LSU’s ranking on Rivals is its strongest. LSU only sits behind Georgia and Ohio State.

Like the other services, Rivals rates Maurice Williams as LSU’s best recruit.

Rivals ranks Green higher than any other major recruiting outlet. If Green commits to LSU, as many expect he will, LSU could get another boost on Rivals.

