Where every Big Ten team lands in Big Game Boomer’s way-too-early bowl projections
Could Michigan State be heading back to a New Year’s Six bowl game this year? That’s how John Whitaker (a.k.a. Big Game Boomer) see’s it going down.
Whitaker — known by many as Big Game Boomer on Twitter — released a batch of bowl projections for the upcoming 2022 season and he is apparently very high on the Spartans. Or at least higher on Michigan State than College Football News, who also recently released bowl projections.
Whitaker has the Spartans as one of three Big Ten teams making a New Year’s Six game this upcoming season. But which bowl game in particular does he have Michigan State playing in?
Check out where Big Game Boomer has Michigan State and each Big Ten team landing this bowl season:
Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Nebraska vs. BYU
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 17, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
Quick Lane Bowl: Iowa vs. Toledo
Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Ford Field,in Detroit, Mich.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Maryland vs. Iowa State
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.
Pinstripe Bowl: Purdue vs. Virginia
Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Penn State vs. South Carolina
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Tampa Bay Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M
Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
TV: ESPN2
Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Tennessee
Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
TV: ESPN
Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Rose Bowl: Minnesota vs. Oregon
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
TV: ESPN
Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Capital One Orange Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Utah
Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
CFP National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Jan. 9, 2023
TV: ESPN
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
