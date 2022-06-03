Where every Big Ten team lands in Big Game Boomer’s way-too-early bowl projections

Could Michigan State be heading back to a New Year’s Six bowl game this year? That’s how John Whitaker (a.k.a. Big Game Boomer) see’s it going down.

Whitaker — known by many as Big Game Boomer on Twitter — released a batch of bowl projections for the upcoming 2022 season and he is apparently very high on the Spartans. Or at least higher on Michigan State than College Football News, who also recently released bowl projections.

Whitaker has the Spartans as one of three Big Ten teams making a New Year’s Six game this upcoming season. But which bowl game in particular does he have Michigan State playing in?

Check out where Big Game Boomer has Michigan State and each Big Ten team landing this bowl season:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Nebraska vs. BYU

Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Quick Lane Bowl: Iowa vs. Toledo

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Ford Field,in Detroit, Mich.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Maryland vs. Iowa State

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

Pinstripe Bowl: Purdue vs. Virginia

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Penn State vs. South Carolina

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Tampa Bay Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

TV: ESPN2

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Tennessee

Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

TV: ESPN

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Rose Bowl: Minnesota vs. Oregon

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

TV: ESPN

Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Capital One Orange Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Utah

Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

CFP National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama

College Football Playoff trophy

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 9, 2023

TV: ESPN

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

1

1