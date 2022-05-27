Where every Big Ten team lands in College Football News’ updated bowl projections
It’s never too early to start lightly planning your holiday bowl game vacation, right?
College Football News released an updated batch of bowl projections for the upcoming 2022 season, which includes Michigan State going to another high-level bowl game this season. Along with the Spartans, College Football News has 10 Big Ten teams projected to go bowling with only Northwestern, Indiana, Illinois and Rutgers missing out on the postseason fun.
Check out where College Football News has each Big Ten team landing this bowl season:
Union Home Gasparilla Bowl: Maryland vs. Mississippi State
Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 23, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Quick Lane Bowl: Purdue vs. Central Michigan
Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Ford Field,in Detroit, Mich.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nebraska vs. Kansas State
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.
Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia
Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Penn State vs. Miami (FL)
Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; General view of signage during warm ups before the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Ole Miss
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Florida
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
TV: ESPN
Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Tampa Bay Bowl: Michigan State vs. Kentucky
Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
TV: ESPN2
Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Oregon
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
TV: ESPN
Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Clemson
Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
TV: ESPN
Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
CFP National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
Date: Jan. 9, 2023
TV: ESPN
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
