Where every Big Ten team lands in College Football News’ updated bowl projections

It’s never too early to start lightly planning your holiday bowl game vacation, right?

College Football News released an updated batch of bowl projections for the upcoming 2022 season, which includes Michigan State going to another high-level bowl game this season. Along with the Spartans, College Football News has 10 Big Ten teams projected to go bowling with only Northwestern, Indiana, Illinois and Rutgers missing out on the postseason fun.

Check out where College Football News has each Big Ten team landing this bowl season:

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl: Maryland vs. Mississippi State

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 23, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Quick Lane Bowl: Purdue vs. Central Michigan

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Ford Field,in Detroit, Mich.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nebraska vs. Kansas State

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Penn State vs. Miami (FL)

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; General view of signage during warm ups before the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Ole Miss

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Florida

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

TV: ESPN

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Tampa Bay Bowl: Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

TV: ESPN2

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Oregon

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

TV: ESPN

Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Clemson

Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

CFP National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama

College Football Playoff trophy

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 9, 2023

TV: ESPN

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

