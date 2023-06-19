Where every Big Ten recruiting class stands in 247Sports’ class of 2024 rankings

Mid-June is never the time to start tying a bow on the current recruiting cycle. Not only are there months remaining of high-profile commitments, but nobody is actually signed at the moment. Recruiting classes currently consist of verbal commitments. While not overly common, flips and decommitments do happen.

If the cycle did end today Wisconsin would finish ranked inside 247Sports‘ top 15 classes and No. 5 overall in the Big Ten Conference. Luke Fickell’s first class as head coach is now up to 15 total commitments after landing RB Gideon Ituka, three of those commitments coming from four-star prospects.

This piece is not making any broad takeaways about Wisconsin or anybody’s class of 2024. Instead, it’s a snapshot of progress. Here is where Wisconsin’s class lands amongst the rest of the Big Ten in 247Sports’ rankings:

Overall Ranking: No. 72

Commits: 5

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 87.76

Overall Ranking: No. 64

Commits: 9

Blue-Chip Players: 0

Average Player Rating: 85.86

Overall Ranking: No. 59

Commits: 7

Blue-Chip Players: 0

Average Player Rating: 85.33

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 6: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Overall Ranking: No. 46

Commits: 9

Blue-Chip Players: 0

Average Player Rating: 86.60

No. 10: Northwestern

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 41

Commits: 9

Blue-Chip Players: 0

Average Player Rating: 86.15

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers line up for a play during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 38

Commits: 9

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 87.51

Overall Ranking: No. 31

Commits: 12

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 86.87

Overall Ranking: No. 26

Commits: 14

Blue-Chip Players: 0

Average Player Rating: 86.19

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 24

Commits: 11

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 88.07

No. 5: Wisconsin

Overall Ranking: No. 15

Commits: 15

Blue-Chip Players: 3

Average Player Rating: 87.92

No. 4: Minnesota

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 10

Commits: 23

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 86.85

Overall Ranking: No. 6

Commits: 17

Blue-Chip Players: 10

Average Player Rating: 90.21

Overall Ranking: No. 3

Commits: 14

Blue-Chip Players: 12

Average Player Rating: 93.26

No. 1: Michigan

Nov 19, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines Players celebrate after the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 2

Commits: 21

Blue-Chip Players: 13

Average Player Rating: 90.81

