Where every Big Ten recruiting class stands in 247Sports’ class of 2024 rankings
Mid-June is never the time to start tying a bow on the current recruiting cycle. Not only are there months remaining of high-profile commitments, but nobody is actually signed at the moment. Recruiting classes currently consist of verbal commitments. While not overly common, flips and decommitments do happen.
If the cycle did end today Wisconsin would finish ranked inside 247Sports‘ top 15 classes and No. 5 overall in the Big Ten Conference. Luke Fickell’s first class as head coach is now up to 15 total commitments after landing RB Gideon Ituka, three of those commitments coming from four-star prospects.
This piece is not making any broad takeaways about Wisconsin or anybody’s class of 2024. Instead, it’s a snapshot of progress. Here is where Wisconsin’s class lands amongst the rest of the Big Ten in 247Sports’ rankings:
No. 14: Michigan State
Overall Ranking: No. 72
Commits: 5
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 87.76
No. 13: Maryland
Overall Ranking: No. 64
Commits: 9
Blue-Chip Players: 0
Average Player Rating: 85.86
No. 12: Indiana
Overall Ranking: No. 59
Commits: 7
Blue-Chip Players: 0
Average Player Rating: 85.33
No. 11: Illinois
Overall Ranking: No. 46
Commits: 9
Blue-Chip Players: 0
Average Player Rating: 86.60
No. 10: Northwestern
Overall Ranking: No. 41
Commits: 9
Blue-Chip Players: 0
Average Player Rating: 86.15
No. 9: Purdue
Overall Ranking: No. 38
Commits: 9
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 87.51
No. 8: Nebraska
Overall Ranking: No. 31
Commits: 12
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 86.87
No. 7: Rutgers
Overall Ranking: No. 26
Commits: 14
Blue-Chip Players: 0
Average Player Rating: 86.19
No. 6: Iowa
Overall Ranking: No. 24
Commits: 11
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 88.07
No. 5: Wisconsin
Overall Ranking: No. 15
Commits: 15
Blue-Chip Players: 3
Average Player Rating: 87.92
No. 4: Minnesota
Overall Ranking: No. 10
Commits: 23
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 86.85
No. 3: Penn State
Overall Ranking: No. 6
Commits: 17
Blue-Chip Players: 10
Average Player Rating: 90.21
No. 2: Ohio State
Overall Ranking: No. 3
Commits: 14
Blue-Chip Players: 12
Average Player Rating: 93.26
No. 1: Michigan
Overall Ranking: No. 2
Commits: 21
Blue-Chip Players: 13
Average Player Rating: 90.81