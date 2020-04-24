Where every 2020 NFL first-round pick ranked as a high school recruit

Before they were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night, the 32 players who heard their name called were high schoolers with a dream.

Some were rated by Rivals.com among the nation’s most elite prospects. Others had to scratch and claw just to receive a college scholarship. We decided to go back and look at how all 32 were perceived as high school recruits.

Each story — from the five-star recruit to just one FBS offer — is unique.

Joe Burrow was a three-star recruit out of Athens, Ohio, back in the class of 2015. Now he is headed to Cincinnati as the No. 1 pick. (NFL via AP)

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Rivals rating: 3 stars, not in Rivals 250

2015 position ranking: No. 24 dual-threat quarterback

Before lighting up the record books and winning a national title at LSU, Joe Burrow was a three-star recruit out of Athens, Ohio. Ranked the 29th-best prospect in Ohio in 2015, Burrow piled up an array of offers before landing the one he really coveted: Ohio State. Burrow quickly committed to OSU and settled into a backup role behind J.T. Barrett, rising up to No. 2 on the depth chart in 2016. However, an injury allowed Dwayne Haskins to pass Burrow on the depth chart in 2017. When it became clear that Haskins (a 2019 first-round pick) had a clearer path to the starting role, Burrow left for LSU. His first season with the Tigers was solid, yet unspectacular. The 2019 season, however, was an all-timer. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, brought a national title to Baton Rouge and vaulted up NFL draft boards all the way to No. 1.

Team: Washington Redskins

Rivals rating: 5 stars, No. 8 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 3 weakside defensive end

The No. 1 player out of the state of Maryland in 2017, Chase Young attracted offers from all across the country and made a visit to Alabama less than a week before he committed to play at Ohio State. Young was long a member of the Rivals 100, but moved all the way up to No. 8 overall after a dominant showing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Young ended up being the highest-rated of the six five-star prospects in OSU’s 2017 class. Young made an instant impact once he arrived in Columbus, accumulating 40.5 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks over his three seasons with the Buckeyes. Now Young has become the second-straight OSU defensive end to go No. 2 in the draft, following Nick Bosa in 2019.

Team: Detroit Lions

Rivals rating: 5 stars, No. 16 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 1 safety

Another five-star recruit in Ohio State’s heralded 2017 class, Jeffrey Okudah was projected as a college safety by Rivals, but his performance in one-on-one coverage drills at recruiting camps made it evident he could have a future at cornerback too. Rivals had Okudah as fourth-best player in the state of Texas, and he ended up choosing the Buckeyes over schools like Florida State, Oklahoma and Georgia. Okudah saw the field as part of a deep secondary group as a true freshman, but emerged as one of the best players in the country as a junior in 2019. Now he is headed to Detroit, where he is expected to slide into the spot vacated by Darius Slay, who was traded to the Eagles.

Team: New York Giants

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 88 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 10 offensive tackle

Andrew Thomas played high school ball at Pace Academy in Atlanta and narrowed his college choices down to Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. In the end, Thomas stayed close to home and chose the Bulldogs, then led by a brand new staff under Kirby Smart. Thomas, who made a huge climb (from 160 to 88) in Rivals’ final 2017 rankings, saw the chance to get on the field early at UGA. That proved to be true. Thomas started all 41 games he played over three years for UGA and now will carry that experience to the NFC East, where he will protect Daniel Jones and block for Saquon Barkley.

Team: Miami Dolphins

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 53 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 3 dual-threat quarterback

Alabama coaches had to leave the mainland to recruit Hawaiian quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Tuscaloosa. Early on, it looked like USC or Oregon (where fellow Hawaiian QB Marcus Mariota was a star) might have the inside track to land the Honolulu native — but Alabama swooped in and won over Galu Tagovailoa, Tua’s father. Tua followed from there and committed to the Tide in May 2016. The rest, as they say, is history. As a freshman, Tagovailoa famously came off the bench in the national title game and led Alabama to a furious comeback victory. Now, the Dolphins are hoping his heroics translate to the NFL level.

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Rivals rating: 3 stars, not in Rivals 250

2016 position ranking: Unranked

Herbert, a native of Eugene, Oregon, stayed in his hometown when he committed to the Ducks. Herbert broke his leg as a high school junior and had only one FBS offer — from Nevada — before Oregon offered him a scholarship in October of his senior year. Herbert, ranked by Rivals as the eighth-best 2016 prospect in Oregon, quickly committed to Mark Helfrich’s staff. He was unranked by Rivals at the time, but was given a three-star billing. It didn’t take long for Herbert to prove he was a hidden gem. Herbert ascended to No. 2 on the depth chart in preseason camp and eventually became the starter midway through the season. After four years as the starter, he finished his Oregon career No. 2 all-time in passing yards behind Marcus Mariota.

Team: Carolina Panthers

Rivals rating: 5 stars, No. 17 overall

2016 position ranking: No. 3 defensive tackle

Derrick Brown was one of five five-star prospects out of Georgia in 2016 and ranked behind only Rashan Gary (Green Bay Packers) and Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) among defensive tackles in his class. Brown had offers from schools around the country, but focused his recruitment on an assortment of SEC teams. In the end, Brown signed with Auburn on national signing day over Alabama, Georgia and a slew of others. He lived up to his five-star billing, accumulating 170 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks during his Auburn career. He’ll make an immediate impact in the NFC South.

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Rivals rating: 3 stars, not in Rivals 250

2016 position ranking: No. 32 safety

Clemson arrived late to the recruiting picture of Isaiah Simmons, a lanky safety from Olathe, Kansas. Dabo Swinney admitted last year that he had “never heard of” Simmons until Brent Venables, Clemson’s DC, brought Simmons’ film to his attention about a month before signing day. Simmons (who once told ESPN that he would have committed to Arkansas, but the school didn’t know what position to play him) took visits to Nebraska, Michigan, Missouri and Illinois before taking his final official to Clemson. He liked what he heard from Venables, a fellow Kansas native, and signed with the Tigers. Simmons played safety at first before moving into the hybrid linebacker role that made him such a coveted NFL prospect.

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 226 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 19 cornerback

The battle for C.J. Henderson ultimately came down to two schools from his home state: Florida and Miami. Henderson is from Miami and was rumored to have the inside track for his commitment — a dramatic decision that came down to the wire on national signing day in 2017. Ultimately, Henderson chose the Gators and surged past his billing as the 19th-best CB in the country and the 36th-best player in talent-rich Florida, turning into one of the top corners in the country.

Team: Cleveland Browns

Rivals rating: 5 stars, No. 25 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 5 offensive tackle

The top prospect in the state of Kentucky in 2017, Jedrick Wills was one of seven five-star recruits in Alabama’s top-ranked recruiting class. Wills came in the fold during his senior season, choosing to play for Nick Saban over Kentucky (Wills is from Lexington) and other finalists Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee. Wills ended up starting 28 games during his three seasons at Alabama, including a span of 27 straight.

Team: New York Jets

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 195 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 20 offensive tackle

It has been a whirlwind three-year stretch for Louisville, but Mekhi Becton was a consistent bright light through it all. Becton, a massive 370-pound tackle, committed to Louisville on signing day, choosing the Cardinals over Virginia Tech, Michigan and Oregon on the heels of Lamar Jackson’s Heisman season. In 2017 (Jackson’s final season), Becton started 10 games as a true freshman. From there, he started every game through the miserable 2018 season, a year that resulted in the firing of Bobby Petrino. When new coach Scott Satterfield came in, Becton got even better and emerged as a first-round prospect.

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 125 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 19 wide receiver

It took until national signing day, but Henry Ruggs stayed in his home state and signed to play for Alabama. Ruggs was known for his blazing speed and incredible athleticism on the basketball court, but was considered somewhat undersized coming out of Montgomery, Alabama. A four-star recruit, Ruggs attracted attention from schools across the country but ultimately chose the Tide over Auburn, Florida and Florida State. Though somewhat overshadowed by Jeudy, Ruggs still made a name for himself in Tuscaloosa, averaging 17.5 yards per reception over three years. Now he became the first receiver off the board.

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco)

Rivals rating: 4 stars, not in Rivals 250

2017 position ranking: No. 31 offensive tackle

Tristan Wirfs is the latest example of the development that happens within the Iowa program. Wirfs, rated as the second-best prospect in Iowa in 2017, chose the Hawkeyes over Iowa State. Wirfs drew plenty of interest as his recruitment progressed, but the two in-state schools were his only two offers when he committed to play for Iowa, the team he grew up rooting for. Wirfs quickly moved into the starting lineup, becoming the first true freshman to start at tackle during the lengthy Kirk Ferentz era in Iowa City. In all, Wirfs would start 33 games for the Hawkeyes. He is the 10th first-rounder to play for Ferentz.

Team: San Francisco 49ers (from Tampa Bay)

Rivals rating: 3 stars, not in Rivals 250

2016 position ranking: Unranked

Kinlaw’s story has been well-documented. He battled homelessness as a kid in Washington D.C. before landing at Goose Creek high school in South Carolina. He committed to South Carolina in high school but had to spend a year in junior college. He was pursued by Alabama and USC during his time in junior college, but South Carolina ultimately won out and landed Kinlaw’s signature. Once he arrived in Columbia, Kinlaw moved inside to defensive tackle and became a star. Now he will look to make an instant impact in the middle for the 49ers.

Team: Denver Broncos

Rivals rating: 5 stars, No. 19 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 3 wide receiver

Another five-star member of Alabama’s heralded 2017 recruiting class, Jerry Jeudy chose the Tide over in-state favorites Florida, Florida State and Miami. Presumptive 2020 draftees Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan) and Tee Higgins (Clemson) were the only receivers Rivals rated ahead of Jeudy, who was also ranked No. 3 in the state of Florida for his class. Three years later, he emerged as the first wide receiver chosen in the 2020 NFL draft. After catching 159 passes for 2,742 yards and 26 TDs in three seasons, he was certainly worthy of that billing.

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Rivals rating: 5 stars, No. 13 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 2 cornerback

Clemson landed three five-star recruits in its class of 2017, and cornerback A.J. Terrell was the highest-rated of the bunch. The Atlanta native attracted attention from all over the country before narrowing his list to three schools: South Carolina, Florida and Clemson. In the end, he opted to play for Dabo Swinney. It proved to be a good move. Terrell started in two of his three years with the program and notably returned an interception for a touchdown early in the College Football Playoff title game against Alabama. Now Terrell will have the chance to play professionally in his hometown.

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 72 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 10 wide receiver

Oklahoma dipped into the state of Texas and held off a charge from Texas A&M to land Cedarian “CeeDee” Lamb in the class of 2017. Lamb was considered the eighth-best prospect that year in the talent-rich state, ranking behind the likes of Jeffrey Okudah and J.K. Dobbins. He arrived in Norman alongside Ravens first-round pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and put up huge numbers for the Sooners. Over three seasons, Lamb combined for 173 receptions, 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. He’ll be a ton of fun to watch in Dallas.

Team: Miami Dolphins

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 77 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 9 tackle

Austin Jackson was the top player in Arizona in the 2017 class and his recruitment was a Pac-12 battle between Arizona State, Washington and USC. Jackson eventually chose the Trojans, opting to wear the same uniform both his uncle and grandfather donned years earlier. Jackson spent three years at USC, including two as the starter at left tackle. Jackson earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 and now the Dolphins hope he can hold down a starting tackle spot for years to come.

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Rivals rating: 3 stars, not in Rivals 250

2015 position ranking: No. 51 cornerback

Damon Arnette was a three-star recruit out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Arnette initially committed to South Carolina until Ohio State swooped in and stole his commitment right before national signing day in 2015. With committed to the Gamecocks, Arnette took visits to both Michigan and OSU before ultimately signing with the Buckeyes. Arnette would emerge as a three-year starter for OSU, starting 38 games in all. His rise to first-round draft choice, however, was one of the biggest surprises of Thursday night.

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 110 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 6 weakside defensive end

K’Lavon Chaisson emerged as one of the top edge rushers in the country during LSU’s run to the national title, but he nearly ended up playing his college ball elsewhere. Chaisson said in a recent interview that he thought he was headed to Texas until Ed Orgeron turned up the heat. Orgeron wanted to visit Chaisson at his home in Houston, but Chaisson was headed on a visit to Florida. But Orgeron wouldn’t take no for an answer and showed up to the house at 4 a.m. and followed the family to the airport to continue making his pitch for LSU. Orgeron’s persistence paid off and Chaisson signed with the Tigers, where he showed elite speed off the edge.

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 249 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 38 wide receiver

Jalen Reagor, who nabbed one of the final spots in the 2017 Rivals 250, was once committed to Oklahoma in a class that also included CeeDee Lamb. Reagor later flipped to TCU (a decision that led to Oklahoma’s pursuit of 2019 first-round pick Hollywood Brown, then a JUCO recruit), deciding to stay closer to home. Reagor made an instant impact for the Horned Frogs and had his best year as a sophomore: 72 catches for 1,061 yards and 9 TDs. Now he is headed to the NFC East.

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Rivals rating: 2 stars, not in Rivals 250

2017 position ranking: Unranked

Justin Jefferson was a late addition to LSU’s 2017 recruiting class. The Louisiana native didn’t arrive on campus until August, just weeks before the season opened, and had just one other offer: Nicholls State. So why was Jefferson, had two older brothers play at LSU, so underrecruited? Many reports indicate it was an academic issue. As his August arrival shows, it took Jefferson some time to become an NCAA qualifier. And after 165 catches for 2,415 yards and 24 TDs in two seasons, LSU sure is glad he did.

Team: Los Angeles Chargers (from New England)

Rivals rating: 4 stars, not in Rivals 250

2017 position ranking: No. 16 outside linebacker

Kenneth Murray was one of the top players from Texas in 2017, but he ended up selecting Oklahoma over Texas and Texas A&M. Rivals had him outside of its top 250 rankings, but Murray proved he should have been higher up the charts. Murray’s instincts and closing speed got him on the field early for the Sooners and he ended up accumulating a whopping 325 tackles over a three-year career in Norman. That production helped him become a first-round pick to the Chargers.

Team: New Orleans Saints

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 41 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 1 center

Cesar Ruiz was the top center in the country in 2017 who climbed into the top 50 of Rivals’ rankings for his class. Ruiz, a native of New Jersey who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida, took official visits to North Carolina, Florida, Auburn and Oklahoma before deciding on Michigan. Ruiz worked his way into the starting lineup as a true freshman and ended up starting 31 games in all — 26 at center, five at guard — at Michigan. Now he will get to block for Drew Brees in New Orleans, presumably at guard with Erik McCoy entrenched at center.

Team: San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota)

Rivals rating: 2 stars (junior college)

2018 position ranking: Unranked

A native of Reno, Nevada, Brandon Aiyuk was a standout at Sierra College, a JUCO in Northern California, who had mainly Group of Five-level offers until Arizona State found him (a few others, like Alabama, tried to sway him later on). ASU, like many other schools, saw Aiyuk as a possible defensive back, but he ended up sticking at receiver. And when N’Keal Harry left ASU for the NFL, Aiyuk emerged as one of the top players in the Pac-12 as a senior. Now he can be a big play threat on offense and special teams for the 49ers.

Team: Green Bay Packers (from Miami)

Rivals rating: 2 stars, not in Rivals 250

2016 position ranking: Unranked

Jordan Love was a lightly-recruited two-star prospect out of Bakersfield, California, who signed with Utah State — the only FBS school to offer him a scholarship. Plenty of FBS schools scouted Love, but his other offers were all from FCS schools: Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado and Sacramento State. Then-USU coach Matt Wells (now at Texas Tech) brought Love in and ended up inserting him into the starting lineup during his redshirt freshman season. He emerged as a star in 2018 before struggling in 2019, but his potential has enticed NFL teams enough to launch him into the first round. Now it’s up to the Packers coaches to further his development.

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Rivals rating: 3 stars, not in Rivals 250

2016 position ranking: No. 64 outside linebacker

Jordyn Brooks was a three-star prospect from Houston who chose Texas Tech out of a group of 12 FBS offers. Brooks committed to TTU during the summer leading up to his junior season, but then took an official visit to Colorado a few weeks before signing day. However, after taking his official to Texas Tech, he affirmed his choice and signed with the Red Raiders. Brooks was extremely productive during his time in Lubbock. Over a four-year span, Brooks totaled 360 tackles — including 108 tackles and 20 tackles for loss as a senior.

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Rivals rating: 4 stars, No. 214 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 13 outside linebacker

Patrick Queen, a product of Livonia, Louisiana, committed on the spot when LSU offered him a scholarship during a junior day visit in early 2016. Queen played quite a bit of safety in high school but moved to linebacker in Baton Rouge, using his speed and athleticism to thrive as a key contributor on LSU’s national championship team. Queen finished the 2019 season with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. Now he is headed to Baltimore to play for John Harbaugh

Team: Tennessee Titans

Rivals rating: 5 stars, No. 17 overall

2017 position ranking: No. 4 offensive tackle

Isaiah Wilson joined quarterback Jake Fromm as the second five-star member of Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class. Wilson took official visits to Florida State, Michigan and Alabama before officially visiting Kirby Smart and company down in Athens. That visit sealed the deal as Wilson pledged to the Bulldogs shortly after. Wilson redshirted his first season with the program before moving into a starting role at right tackle over the last two seasons. Some wondered if another year would at UGA would vault Wilson into the top of the first round, but he ended up going in Round 1 anyway and now will have the chance to block for Derrick Henry.

Team: Miami Dolphins

Rivals rating: 4 stars, not in Rivals 250

2017 position ranking: No. 52 wide receiver

Noah Igbinoghene was rated as the 14th-best player in Alabama in the 2017 class, and arrived at Auburn as a wide receiver. Notre Dame and Duke were in on Igbinoghene early, but his recruitment changed when Auburn offered him a scholarship. Igbinoghene decided to commit to the Tigers just three weeks after getting the coveted in-state offer. Igbinoghene, known for his track speed, was moved to the defensive side of the ball ahead of his sophomore season. The move paid off. After two seasons starting at corner in the SEC, Igbinoghene became a first-round pick.

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Rivals rating: 3 stars, not in Rivals 250

2015 position ranking: Unranked (wide receiver)

Jeff Gladney, scouted by Rivals as a wide receiver, had five scholarship offers coming out of New Boston, Texas, in the class of 2015. TCU was the only Power Five school among that group (which also included North Texas, Rice, Tulsa and UTSA), and Gladney committed to play for Gary Patterson. Gladney redshirted his first season and then moved into the starting lineup as a redshirt freshman. He never left and faced off against some of the top receivers in the country playing in the pass-happy Big 12.

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Rivals rating: 3 stars, not in Rivals 250

2017 position ranking: No. 23 running back

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was considered the 15th-best player out of Louisiana in the class of 2017 when he committed to stay in his hometown of Baton Rouge and play for the LSU Tigers. Edwards-Helaire, just 5-foot-8, was ranked only as a mid three-star because of his stature, but proved that height doesn’t matter when you have such a versatile skillset. He was a perfect fit in LSU’s 2019 offense, rushing for 1,414 yards along with 55 receptions. Now he gets to play with Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champions.

